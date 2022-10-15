In the middle of a rehearsal on a Sunday evening, my mother texted me to update me about the Kansas City Chiefs game she was watching, and how exciting it was. I texted her once I was done with rehearsal to let her know I was done, and that I didn't respond right away because I was in rehearsal. She responded, "... that's a bit of a shift, huh?"

She was referring to the fact that I just got out of a rehearsal for this year's production of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," but for the previous two nights, Trident Theatre led the storytelling tours at Fort Phil Kearny for their Full Moon Fort event. Quite the shift indeed.

Aaron Odom is owner and operator of Trident Theatre. 

