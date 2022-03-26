We’re all familiar with the saying, “art imitates life,” which is mostly true, but I guess not always. There would certainly be a lot of gnarly things to imitate right now especially with the challenging circumstances people are facing globally: from wars to tornados to humanitarian crises.
But there are also an awful lot of good things to imitate, and no one will be surprised to note that in those imitations, not all experiences are rated G or even PG. Sometimes those experiences that are most enjoyable tend to come with an R rating.
Think back to your own life experiences, things you’ve seen or done or said or enjoyed (or haven’t enjoyed) and consider, if you were required, what you’d “rate” those moments. Now, imagine you’re going on a blind date or think of a time you have gone on a blind date. Can you see it in your mind? I’m guessing there are some cringe-worthy moments and probably some embarrassing moments and most definitely some hilarious moments.
What if you put that date to music? Like, if the person or person(s) who are on this date with you happen to break out in song about the date itself or maybe simply what they’re thinking about. Or maybe it’s just the waiter who has been observing this first date singing about his particular thoughts and experiences. All set, of course, to a live band. Sounds like something you might watch right? Probably even enjoy?
Well if all of that sounds appealing, I invite you to attend the WYO/CTG Co-Production of "First Date" opening April 8 in the Mars Theater. Some of your favorite local actors will be taking the stage accompanied by a terrific local band recreating a few of the horrid and fabulous things you’ve just imagined from your own blind date.
It’s a little slice-of-life comedy and if there’s one thing we know about art imitating life — it will be sad, it will be funny and it will be rated R. Life is like that sometimes, and that’s the beauty of art and theater. It can remind us to not take ourselves too seriously, or it can remind us to take ourselves more seriously. The interpretation of the content can be different even for the same person simply based on how their day went that day or even week before that. It changes and evolves and that’s why art imitates life or perhaps, sometimes, life imitates art.