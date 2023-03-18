whitney center for the arts stock
Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

Imagine you are sitting in the audience at a dark theater. You’re taking in the emotion of the lighting and the brilliance of the simplicity of the set. You are wowed by the costume design, surrounded by pristine sound, and you are moved by the live instruments, observing the performing artists’ honest and believable skills. Each of these different art forms comes together at the same moment on stage to create something so excellent that you, the theater patron, must stand while clapping and yelling, “Bravo!”

Many of us have had this experience, but only a few have been on stage personally to know what it takes to move an audience to its feet.

Gina Feliccia McDermott is creative producer of the Sheridan College Broadway Musical Theatre Intensive and Rachel Bergman is Sheridan College’s director of academic initiatives and arts. 

