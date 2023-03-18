Imagine you are sitting in the audience at a dark theater. You’re taking in the emotion of the lighting and the brilliance of the simplicity of the set. You are wowed by the costume design, surrounded by pristine sound, and you are moved by the live instruments, observing the performing artists’ honest and believable skills. Each of these different art forms comes together at the same moment on stage to create something so excellent that you, the theater patron, must stand while clapping and yelling, “Bravo!”
Many of us have had this experience, but only a few have been on stage personally to know what it takes to move an audience to its feet.
As with any art form, the best way to learn is from a master. What qualifies a master, you might ask? A master is someone who has over 10,000 hours invested in their skills learned over time, observing other artists while working and performing alongside them. A master performer enjoys the tedious process of repetition, learns even through rejection, and shows up no matter what.
My experience working within the Broadway community has taught me the meaning of the mantra, “Trust both on and off the stage.”
There are no “divas” on Broadway; if you dare to be one, you are easily replaced. You cannot serve and carry away the audience without one another. As performers, we depend on each department hitting their cues simultaneously; from the quick-change dresser to the conductor’s baton, it is all interdependent. Musical theater is the basis of building many famous music, television and film stars. While the artistic medium may differ, collaboration is essential in any performing arts medium.
This summer, I am honored to share my loved and respected Broadway friends with the Sheridan community. Not only have these artists performed on Broadway, but also in movies, voiceovers, television and more. Together, we have sung for presidents and professional sporting events. And at one point or another, we have all looked at each other and wondered, “How did I get here?”
The answer? Inspiring instruction, courage to show up and love of the process.
This June, Sheridan College will host a two-week Broadway Musical Theatre Intensive. The intention behind this opportunity is to teach young artists the trade of musical theater while they rise to their personal best, training and performing alongside working industry professionals and Sheridan College performing arts faculty. By learning from masters of the trade, participants will be exposed to the business side of show business in addition to enhancing their skills in acting, dancing and vocal performance. In hopes of honing students’ audition skills, participants will also be put to the test June 17 during a mock audition (open to the public), where they will receive valuable feedback from our panel of professionals.
In my role as creative producer, I will assemble the production team, from the stagehands to the choreographer. It is my joy to connect artists in their best-suited positions to create magic. As I create the show, I will build it around the talent of the students to showcase them at their very best. Sheridan and surrounding areas have great talent, and I hope to bring “big-city” knowledge and skills right here to the base of the Bighorn Mountains. I cannot think of a better place to have a creative retreat!
All of these skills will culminate in my love letter to Broadway, Broadway Then and Now, as students perform with professionals on the Kinnison Hall stage on June 23 and 24. The show will highlight Broadway from the 1940s through the present day while reflecting on musical theater’s impact on the music and film industries.
Gina Feliccia McDermott is creative producer of the Sheridan College Broadway Musical Theatre Intensive and Rachel Bergman is Sheridan College’s director of academic initiatives and arts.