In the fall of 2021, as we were emerging from the pandemic and beginning to believe that our work lives might return to some semblance of normalcy, I happened upon an important report about work — in this case, the work of artists — that had just been published by the National Academy of Arts and Sciences in Washington, D.C.
The Academy’s Commission on the Arts had joined with key practitioners across artistic disciplines for several years to produce a lengthy and well-researched study called simply, Art is Work. This provocative title initially caught my eye with its insistence on a concept I have spent much of my career in the arts thinking about and advocating for — the idea that what artists do is not always an isolated pursuit separate from everyday life (though it can sometimes be that), but intimately entwined with the most important issues of our time. The work that artists do helps us see the world differently, experience life through different lenses, and give us pause to question and contemplate.
Most artists possess a unique vision, a talent, a drive to create. They provide enlightened viewpoints, beauty to gaze upon, a perfect turn of phrase, a melodic sequence, a vivid work of theater or dance. All of these enrich and elevate our lives and our communities. Whatever enthralling experiences artists create for us to consume, what they do is also work. And if you want a robust creative economy, you must first support the work of artists. As the first two sentences of this report state: “Art can be many things, but it starts as work. Sadly, that work is consistently undervalued in American society.”
In June, I arrived in Sheridan after 25+ years in New York City to begin my work as Executive Director of the Neltje Center for Excellence in Creativity and the Arts. I had worked in numerous arts organizations over the years in NYC and the surrounding region and saw first-hand the difficulties many artists there face—high cost of living, closet-size workspaces, exorbitant fees for recording and dance studios, few opportunities for exhibitions, residencies, commissions, and grants doled out to relatively few. While New York’s creative economy is obviously strong, the reality is that many artists there are left behind by a system that can’t possibly meet the needs of all.
I believe the future of strong creative economies are in smaller communities like Sheridan that can offer artists the level of support that’s critical to their own success and to creating an infrastructure that makes opportunities for other creative individuals more abundant and sustained. As a newcomer to Sheridan, I am amazed and gratified by the number of incredible arts organizations who are working together in the belief that that the work of artists must be encouraged and supported.
Neltje, through her founding of the Jentel residency program, her gift to the University of Wyoming of the Neltje Center, and as an artist herself, was keenly aware of the need to support artists’ work. With Neltje’s legacy as a guide, I’m excited to be joining the Sheridan arts community. As the Art is Work report concludes: “The challenges for the arts and creative workforce are great and so must be the solutions.”
Beth Venn is executive director of Neltje Center for Excellence in Creativity and the Arts.