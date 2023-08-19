Art stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

In the fall of 2021, as we were emerging from the pandemic and beginning to believe that our work lives might return to some semblance of normalcy, I happened upon an important report about work — in this case, the work of artists — that had just been published by the National Academy of Arts and Sciences in Washington, D.C.

The Academy’s Commission on the Arts had joined with key practitioners across artistic disciplines for several years to produce a lengthy and well-researched study called simply, Art is Work. This provocative title initially caught my eye with its insistence on a concept I have spent much of my career in the arts thinking about and advocating for — the idea that what artists do is not always an isolated pursuit separate from everyday life (though it can sometimes be that), but intimately entwined with the most important issues of our time. The work that artists do helps us see the world differently, experience life through different lenses, and give us pause to question and contemplate.

Beth Venn is executive director of Neltje Center for Excellence in Creativity and the Arts. 

Recommended for you