Stunning fall foliage catches our attention. The crisp mornings and shorter daylight hours trigger a sense of change. Adjusting to falling behind an hour may be a challenge.
The routine of raking and bagging leaves is another marker for a seasonal shift.
Once I complete the schedule, I call each applicant with the good news about their residency award and an invitation to Jentel. The excitement is electric as I delight in conversation with each resident awardee.
Why don’t I share proposals from a few of next year’s residents? Ilya, born and raised in Odessa in the former Soviet Union, was deaf until his family immigrated to the U.S. and became citizens. Finally fitted for hearing aids at 16, he now writes a poignant and gripping poem honoring the memory of his now deceased parents.
Lein’s fascination with the wolf combines the lineage and aesthetic of American landscape painting with the common theme of landscape and colonization in gaming for an ecocritical examination of the American Narrative.
Lauren plans to develop a series of assemblages that layer patterned textiles, paint, miscellaneous decorative accoutrements and everyday household items that explore decoration as feminist gesture.
Lindsay is interested in work trucks, like the one her dad had growing up, ones their owners customize with ladders, buckets and signage specific to the work tasks. Her paintings will explore how each truck behaves like a monument to labor, identity and time.
Maria bridges art, science, and technology to create installations that re-imagine civic engagement with environmental issues. After a summer with scientists on the Mendenhall Glacier outside Juneau, she is eager to bring together the narratives of glacial morphology and human exploration (including Indigenous Peoples’ crossings) of the north into conversation with our current climate crisis.
Douglas encases furniture in polyethylene membranes and contoured yarn to trace the grain on found wood. His sculptures draw inspiration from camp and drag subcultures where value is determined not by material costs, but by the success of illusion and subversion of tradition.
This semester while her husband is teaching at the American University in Cairo, Lindsay is learning Egyptian Arabic. She is working on a short story collection centered on themes of parenthood in a time of climate crisis — or procreation at the end of the world.
From 2013 to 2017, May lived and reported from Kabul, Afghanistan, where she worked as a freelance foreign correspondent. She covered women’s rights, presidential election, American foreign policy and resulting civilian casualties from the ongoing war there. Simon & Schuster published her book, The Life: Sex and Work in America, for Atria, about sex work and how it intersects with the criminal-legal system. She will be turning her investigative research on the Atlanta spa shootings into a chapter for her new book.
