Several years ago, KQED, the California-based NPR and PBS affiliate, referred to artist residency programs in their region as “the secret engine of the Bay Area arts scene.” Specifically, they were referencing Headlands, Djerassi and Montalvo, three prominent programs in KQED’s listening area.
At Ucross, we often talk about the program’s impact on artists and their work, and of course, we believe that Ucross is part of that engine that powers the nation’s arts and letters. At the same time, we are an important piece of Wyoming’s creative landscape. Even so, we are often referred to as a “hidden gem,” or “best kept secret,” or “under the radar.”
The use of “secret,” or “hidden,” when describing programs like Ucross is common, and in truth, that reputation is earned. For years, residency programs were private retreats where artists were sequestered from the outside world, free from the obligation to perform or present. Much of the mission-driven work we do is not designed for public view.
Yet, things change. Motivated by a shift in artistic practice, a need for new pathways to financial sustainability and a response to social media, residency programs forged a relationship to public events. In the last decade, many programs have embraced their role in their communities and invested more time and resources in telling their story to the local and regional audiences. They’ve offered public programs, updated gallery spaces, developed podcasts, partnered with universities, hosted yoga in their gardens and sought out creative ways to connect with new audiences.
Throughout its history, Ucross has hosted big public events like the Fourth of July concert and fireworks, the Community Christmas Celebration and the Ucross Arts Festival. We’ve programmed exhibitions in the Ucross Art Gallery, and we’ve presented talks, workshops, readings and other public events to serve our community and share the incredible work at Ucross each and every year. It’s rare for the public to get a glimpse of the inside of our visual artist, writer, composer and dance studios, and it’s rarer still to engage with the artists-in-residence in their studios.
In 2022, in recognition of what would’ve been Raymond Plank’s 100th birthday, we hosted our first Founder’s Day, which was designed as an open house, community day and opportunity for visitors to see what happens behind the scenes at Ucross. Our second annual Founder’s Day, which will be held Saturday, June 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., continues this tradition and provides a chance to visit the studios, meet the artists and learn about their work.
Both Stoked and Java Gypsy will be onsite, and visitors are welcome to bring a chair, a blanket and a picnic lunch. In addition to the open studios with seven Ucross artists, visitors will also be treated to music along the paths by Möbius Strings and the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra’s Horn Quartet.
While our artist residency program has grown to become one of the most sought-after programs of its kind in the country, Ucross remains deeply tied to its location and its community. If you spend any time at Ucross — as artist, staff, volunteer, visitor — you can’t help but experience a tinge of pride for the organization’s mission and what it has contributed to nation’s cultural conversation. With events like Founder’s Day, we hope that the community will be instilled with a similar sense of pride. As we share a little of mystery, you can help free us from that “hidden gem” or “best kept secret” reputation.
William Belcher is Ucross Foundation president.