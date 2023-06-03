Ucross Foundation summer.jpg
Ucross Foundation shows off its summer colors.

 Courtesy photo

Several years ago, KQED, the California-based NPR and PBS affiliate, referred to artist residency programs in their region as “the secret engine of the Bay Area arts scene.” Specifically, they were referencing Headlands, Djerassi and Montalvo, three prominent programs in KQED’s listening area.

At Ucross, we often talk about the program’s impact on artists and their work, and of course, we believe that Ucross is part of that engine that powers the nation’s arts and letters. At the same time, we are an important piece of Wyoming’s creative landscape. Even so, we are often referred to as a “hidden gem,” or “best kept secret,” or “under the radar.”

William Belcher is Ucross Foundation president.

