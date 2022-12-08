Life is a dance. All we’ve got to do is surrender our passions to it, listen to the music it makes, and follow the steps wherever they lead.
A few years back I went with my wife, Trudy, to Portland, Oregon. She had a conference to attend and I was left unchaperoned for the day. This was, admittedly, a risky arrangement. The Bensen was the name of the hotel where we were staying; it was a classy downtown place with a high end bar and a grand piano in the lobby — for me, a dangerous combination.
I had strict instructions to meet Trudy at the restaurant at 6 p.m. I didn’t know much then but I knew this arrangement was non-negotiable. I went for a walk around town and got back to the lobby around 4:30 so I could get ready for dinner. As it worked out, a jazz trio was just setting up to play: a guy was tuning his upright bass, a drummer was screwing on his cymbals and a classy looking guy was sitting at the baby grand. I felt myself falling into the exotic chords he was playing and knew that there was no way I was going anywhere.
I grabbed a beer and came back to my table just as the band began taking off on a Brazilian song with a bossa nova beat. The Portuguese lyrics wrapped themselves around a melody that took all of me — except my beer arm — to a place far away. When the next song started it sounded just like another beer. This pattern repeated itself until the clock struck the bewitching hour and I realized that I still needed to change my clothes. I finished my beer in a hurry and rushed out across the lobby where I saw a beautiful marble stairwell next to the elevator. What the hell, I thought, I needed the exercise and maybe I could work off a couple of the beers that great music had forced me to drink. I started up the stairs; our room was on the eighth floor.
The first problem with my plan presented itself when my misplaced sense of adventure discovered a door that led off of the marble stairwell. Why I would go through it and past the “do not exit, alarm will sound” sign is a matter for the record books, but I did. Right away I realized that several things had just happened: the alarm didn’t sound, I was standing on an exterior fire escape, and, no matter how hard I pushed it, the door leading back into the hotel wouldn’t open.
Looking down at the traffic and the pedestrians below, I calmly pondered my situation. I decided to start climbing up to new horizons, to the good fortune that surely awaited me on the other side of other doors on other floors. I jogged up the expanded metal steps to the third floor and tried the door. I pushed against it but, like the door on the second floor, it too was locked.
I repeated that process on every floor up to, and including, the eighth floor where our room was. Though my shoulder nudges were getting increasingly urgent, none of the doors would budge. I made it back down the now familiar fire escape steps to the first floor and began to seriously consider taking the plunge, calculating that it was only 10 feet to the road. When I weighed that knowledge against the fact that the road was an awfully hard place, I froze in my steps. I gazed out again at the people below me and envied them for their carefree existence as they walked from one unimportant place to the next with their feet firmly on a ground that belonged to them. I tried calling out. Loudly.
No one as much as turned a carefree glance my way. I crept close to the edge one more time, thought about James Bond, gathered my courage and froze again. I .... turned back around to the door. By chance I tried to open it one more time, this time pulling instead of pushing. Like greased magic, the door opened.
Flying on my massive sense of relief I glided down the marble steps to the glorious ground level and saw Trudy waiting at a table in the lounge where the band was just tearing down.
“Where have you been?” she demanded. She was hungry; she was tired; she needed an explanation.
Her answer was cold silence.
“I’ve got a good excuse.”
She paused for effect. “Yes?” she said, arching her eyebrows.
“Blame it on the bossa nova — the song of love.”
When you can’t push, pull.
Dave Munsick is a local musician and storyteller in Sheridan County.