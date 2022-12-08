music stock.jpg
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative

Life is a dance. All we’ve got to do is surrender our passions to it, listen to the music it makes, and follow the steps wherever they lead.

A few years back I went with my wife, Trudy, to Portland, Oregon. She had a conference to attend and I was left unchaperoned for the day. This was, admittedly, a risky arrangement. The Bensen was the name of the hotel where we were staying; it was a classy downtown place with a high end bar and a grand piano in the lobby — for me, a dangerous combination.

Dave Munsick is a local musician and storyteller in Sheridan County.  

Tags

Recommended for you