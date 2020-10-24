Happy National Arts and Humanities Month.
Were you aware that there is an entire month to celebrate the importance of arts and culture in America? The Americans for the Arts website says that “NAHM was formed more than 30 years ago as National Arts Week in honor of the twentieth anniversary of the National Endowment for the Arts.”
Since 1993 however, it has been a month-long celebration of the arts and humanities with the goals of focusing on equitable access to the arts at local, state and national levels; encouraging individuals, organizations and diverse communities to participate in the arts; allowing governments and businesses to show their support of the arts; and raising public awareness about the role the arts and humanities play in our communities and lives.
During this difficult year, many of us have turned to arts and culture as a means to cope with daily struggles and the ongoing stress of the neverending news cycles. Over the past months, my social media has been full of content that has been created. This ongoing creation is happening both locally and globally. The importance of this industry within the U.S. cannot be overstated. The economic and educational benefits of the arts are well documented, it is not however only these areas that this month celebrates.
How do we celebrate National Arts and Humanities month? There are a number of ways that you can get involved.
Join the Americans for the Arts Instagram challenge. They have daily themes to guide you in your posting throughout the month using #ShowYourArt2020. Also share how the #ArtsCreateHope for you. During this month, share your story on social media of the arts creating hope in your life using #ArtsCreateHope and #NAHM. You can also advocate with local, state and national governments about the importance of the arts.
It is my hope that as we move through these turbulent times, we will continue to allow our creativity to flourish and bring love and hope to those around us. During this month, join in this celebration by reading a great book, watching a performance (there are many both live and streaming locally), visiting an exhibition or watching a movie. In the midst of these cultural experiences, take a moment to pause, reflect and then share with others about the joy you have found in those moments.