Before relocating to Wyoming in 2014, I lived in St. Louis, Missouri, from the late 1980s forward. With a metro area population of 2,221,000 people, moving cattle on 12-lane Interstate 270 or stopping your car to wait for a flock of turkeys to amble across the road are two things that just don’t happen. Neither does a luminous morning commute on Brinton Road when the Bighorns shine like gold.

This is the American West in all its glory.

Barbara McNab is curator of exhibitions at The Brinton Museum. 

