Before relocating to Wyoming in 2014, I lived in St. Louis, Missouri, from the late 1980s forward. With a metro area population of 2,221,000 people, moving cattle on 12-lane Interstate 270 or stopping your car to wait for a flock of turkeys to amble across the road are two things that just don’t happen. Neither does a luminous morning commute on Brinton Road when the Bighorns shine like gold.
This is the American West in all its glory.
It’s the magnificence of the surroundings, which has produced so many talented artists from this region. Among these is award-winning, nationally recognized Theodore Waddell who is the featured artist in The Brinton Museum’s 18th Illustrator Show, which opens Feb. 10.
The 18th Illustrator Show features 28 of Waddell’s original illustrations from four of his children’s books including works from his popular "Tucker the Bernese Mountain Dog" series, as well as a selection of illustrations from his 2015 book "Memories of Childhood." Waddell’s unique style of blending modernism with, in his words, “the painterly approach of abstract expressionism” is a strong component in his art. Ted will be at The Brinton Museum March 6-8 for school tours.
Born in Billings, Montana, 2015 Governor’s Arts Award recipient painter and printmaker Waddell was raised in nearby Laurel and had the opportunity to live the life of a cattleman in the central part of the state. It’s his love of the land and the way of life in the West which have deeply influenced his art. He studied with Montana modernist artist Isabelle Johnson (1901-1992) who, like Ted, was inspired by ranch life throughout her career as an artist.
Following his tutelage with Isabelle, he earned a scholarship to study at the prestigious Brooklyn Museum of Art and earned an MFA from Wayne State University in Michigan. One of the most important artists to come out of Montana in 50 years, Waddell is represented in both public and private collections and has been a generous supporter of the arts. He currently resides in Hailey, Idaho, where he maintains his studio.
The 18th Illustrator Show continues through April 23. Docent-guided tours are available through April 21. Contact museum educator Will Lopez at wlopez@thebrintonmuseum.org for available days and times. This exhibit is supported in part by a Community Support Arts Learning grant from the Wyoming Arts Council and First Bank of Wyoming.
The museum is open Thursday through Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Feb. 10.
Barbara McNab is curator of exhibitions at The Brinton Museum.