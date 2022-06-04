Today

Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 76F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 53F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 73F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.