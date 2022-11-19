Osprey

In the summer of 2022 a pair of ospreys successfully raise young on one of two man-made nesting platforms at The Brinton Museum's Quarter A Circle Ranch.

 Courtesy photo |

There are numerous bird species that benefit from human-made nesting structures, including several species that breed here in Sheridan County. Some of these birds may have difficulty finding the necessary natural resources or structures required to safely and successfully raise their young.

One of these species that is a common summertime resident at The Brinton Museum’s Quarter Circle A Ranch is the Osprey. Ospreys (sometimes called fish hawks) are a raptor species typically found near water and feed almost exclusively on fish. Ospreys have a reversible outer toe, and barbed pads on their feet that help them grab slippery fish from the water.

Andrew Sutphin is property manager at The Brinton Museum.

Recommended for you