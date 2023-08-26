We all have talents that enable us to better perform a task or create art, but we might neglect to employ those talents in situations unrelated to art. A good sense of design and color can help us create pretty gardens, or garnish a dish, but I was in my 40s before I realized that I could use my keen visual memory to remedy my navigational deficiencies. Yeah, just in time for Google Maps, I learned I could study a map and pretty much remember it. I’d only employed my visual memory for artmaking before that.
A couple years ago, I’d painted a picture of our friends’ old barn. They wanted to frame it in wood from inside or around the structure, so my husband and I climbed up in the loft and searched among the time-worn, forgotten stuff for a stray piece of wood. We didn’t find anything to make a frame from, but we found a piece of weathered wood in a pile near the barn which my husband used to construct a frame.
Early this year, the same friend mentioned that her late husband had been looking for an old bed that had been in his family for generations. Instantly, I could see in my mind, the loft of their old barn. I exclaimed, “There’s an old wooden bed frame in your loft! It’s leaning against the wall where we climbed up. I’m sure that’s it!” I encouraged her to get someone to take it down.
Last month I visited with my friend and asked whether they’d found the bed. She had had her son retrieve it from the barn’s loft, and sure enough, it was the one her husband had been searching for. They took it to a local craftsman for repairs and refinishing. The friend found old family letters referring to the bedroom set, and one of the bed’s original slats had the name and delivery address on it. She sent me a photo of the grand, four-poster bed, made beautiful and now gracing her granddaughter’s bedroom. She added that her granddaughter is the seventh generation of their family to own that bed, all because I’d remembered seeing it up there. I had goosebumps, grateful that a skill I often take for granted could help keep an heirloom in a family.
Do you have a talent or skill that you could be utilizing in other, unexpected areas of your life? Consider new ways of engaging your creative talents.
