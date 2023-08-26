Sonja Caywood

Sonja Caywood paints outdoors. 

 Courtesy photo | Sonja Caywood

We all have talents that enable us to better perform a task or create art, but we might neglect to employ those talents in situations unrelated to art.  A good sense of design and color can help us create pretty gardens, or garnish a dish, but I was in my 40s before I realized that I could use my keen visual memory to remedy my navigational deficiencies.  Yeah, just in time for Google Maps, I learned I could study a map and pretty much remember it.  I’d only employed my visual memory for artmaking before that. 

A couple years ago, I’d painted a picture of our friends’ old barn.  They wanted to frame it in wood from inside or around the structure, so my husband and I climbed up in the loft and searched among the time-worn, forgotten stuff for a stray piece of wood.  We didn’t find anything to make a frame from, but we found a piece of weathered wood in a pile near the barn which my husband used to construct a frame. 

Sonja Caywood is a local artist in Dayton. 

