As the colors of the leaves begin to warm and the weather cools, we start to seek indoor activities. October is a great month to check out all the programs available to you right here at Fulmer Public Library, the place to be for free, fun, informative activities, and arts and crafts programs.
On Oct. 1, there is Free Build Friday at the Fulmer Children’s Library, a program for people of all ages who love to build with Legos. This activity runs from 2:30-4:30 p.m. and will reoccur every Friday through mid-December; same time, same place.
We are always happy to have the fiber artists decorate the mezzanine each fall. Oct. 4 was the opening of the exhibit on the mezzanine at Fulmer Public Library. Once again The Sheridan Fiber Arts Guild will be showing various works in quilting, embroidery and other forms of handiwork. You will be amazed at the diversity of the pieces in this exhibit. As an artist and wannabe quilter, I am in awe of the amount of skilled craftsmanship and creativity that goes into each item displayed. Stop by during regular library hours: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Got littles ones who love to hear stories? Drop in to the Fulmer Children’s Library on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10-10:30 a.m. for story time. If you can’t make it in person to hear a story, that’s OK, you won’t miss out because you can check out our story time online, anytime, at sheridanwyolibrary.org/kids/story-times or follow the link there to our Youtube channel.
If you’re interested in contemporary literature, consider stopping by a book discussion. The Fall Claire Yorks Book Club is well underway but is not too late to join in. Currently, the group is reading "Let the Great World Spin" by Colum McCann. Pick up a copy at the circulation desk in Fulmer Library. The group will meet in the Inner Circle of Fulmer Library Oct. 26 at noon for discussion led by Katie Curtiss. You’ll be able to pick up your copy of "The Underground Railroad" by Colson Whitehead at that time and the discussion will take place in November. Copies of the book club books are available at the circulation desk, too.
Autumn is a great time for fun crafts at the library. On the 13th of October there is a special Dia de los Muertos program for teens and adults. We will meet in the Inner Circle from 5-6 p.m. to paint non-edible sugar skulls to take home. We’ll talk about the traditions and folklore of Dia de los Muertos, the oft-misunderstood Mexican holiday. It should be a fun, informal time to express your creativity and test your trivia skills. Please sign up by phone 307-674-8585, ext. 129, email me at dgillenwater@sheridanwyolibrary.org or simply stop by in person.
Halloween fun Oct. 23rd is a busy programming day at Fulmer, with three different children’s activities. All of the following activities will take place in the Children’s Theater. Please sign up in the Fulmer Children’s Library or by email (childrens@sheridanwyolibrary.org) to ensure your child has a spot reserved. For children ages 4-6 years, we have a Silly Pool Noodle monster craft from 10-11 a.m. and children will need an adult helper for this activity. Children ages 7-10 will have a spooky standalone ghost craft activity from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Adult helpers are encouraged! From 1-2 p.m. young adults will make a Halloween gnome. Adult helpers are welcome but not required.
Of course, you can always stop in and check out a good book. The library receives new items weekly so no matter how hard you try, you’ll never run out of reading material.