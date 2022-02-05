Walking into the classroom space of SAGE on a Wednesday morning, there are glorious signs of the creative exploration that took place the evening before. Tables arranged around a still life set of glass bottles, tea pots and fruit baskets. The tabletop easels piled haphazardly by the cleaning products that add to the fading smell of paints and paper. And best of all, along the sideboard shelf, the new works of art, shining bright and dynamic.
This has become a favored exercise after any of our classes. We love the opportunity to see what the artists have created, what they were pushed to learn and how they connected with the mediums or one another. It is a chance to see a side of them that we may not always get to see. Whether an established artist that is taking the class to hone a skill or someone who would never call themselves an artist, trying it all out for the first time, they will learn something new.
Creating art is one part of the trifecta that drives SAGE forward in our mission. One could even argue that creating art was the founding seed SAGE grew from. Artists of Sheridan came together to share what they had created and learn from one another to further their skills. Today we are growing our offerings so we can meet the needs of our community and all the artists of the area.
The SAGE After School Art class, in partnership with the YMCA, will start the first Wednesday of March and goes for 5 weeks. Kids will get to experience many different art mediums and learn from several instructors. Sign-ups will be through the YMCA.
In March SAGE will also be offering several workshops by Stephanie Zier and artists can learn beginning metalsmithing or create stacking rings out of precious metal clay. April will kick off with a poetry and art workshop taught by Tyler Julian. This class is a new medium and style taught in the gallery and ends with a public gallery reading of the poems the writers create in the workshop.
Check out the SAGE website to see all our offerings and how you can become part of the creative community. The classroom studio is waiting to give you a space to discover and create.