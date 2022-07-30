06-05-21 SCENE creative agingweb.jpg
Creative Aging participants interact in a painting class.

 Courtesy photo | eresa Moore Photography for Aroha Philanthropies

Sheridan Fulmer Public Library is pleased to announce we are once again offering arts-based programming to enrich the lives of older adults age 55 and older in Sheridan County through the Creative Aging in Wyoming Public Libraries Project.

This is a series of free classes focused on skill-building and social interaction, intended for those 55 years or better. A trained teaching artist will conduct the class, offering instruction for all skill levels. Class size is very small, usually around 10 students, in order to ensure each participant has the opportunity to work with the instructor during the classes. In order to remove financial barriers, all materials are provided free of charge.

Denise Gillenwater is programming coordinator for the Sheridan County Public Library System.

