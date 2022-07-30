Sheridan Fulmer Public Library is pleased to announce we are once again offering arts-based programming to enrich the lives of older adults age 55 and older in Sheridan County through the Creative Aging in Wyoming Public Libraries Project.
This is a series of free classes focused on skill-building and social interaction, intended for those 55 years or better. A trained teaching artist will conduct the class, offering instruction for all skill levels. Class size is very small, usually around 10 students, in order to ensure each participant has the opportunity to work with the instructor during the classes. In order to remove financial barriers, all materials are provided free of charge.
Beginning Sept. 13, an eight-week course in watercolor painting will be held at Sheridan Fulmer Public Library from 10 a.m. until noon each Tuesday. These classes will teach watercolor basics while helping the students gain a better understanding and vocabulary in regards to the color wheel. Participants will explore in the following ways: working with various watercolor techniques, different art styles and subjects in watercolors. As they begin to develop their sketchbooks, students will learn to work methodically with watercolor studies to produce finished paintings. Students can expect to gain knowledge in color mixing technique and basic color theory.
Creative aging is the practice of engaging older adults in participatory, sequential, socially engaging and professionally run arts programs. Not only does this program model promote mastery of artistic skills and creative expression, it is a proven way to alleviate the effects of social isolation.
“Creative Aging embraces older adults as learners, expands the impact of teaching artists and provides a positive and creative approach to programming,” said Maura O’Malley, CEO and co-founder of Lifetime Arts.
Creative Aging in Wyoming Public Libraries is made possible through a partnership between the Wyoming State Library, Wyoming Arts Council and Lifetime Arts with funding from the Wyoming Community Foundation. Fulmer Public Library is eligible to receive funding to support instructor fees, workshop materials and supplies for two programs. Library staff and teaching artists have received training and coaching conducted by Lifetime Arts, the national leader in creative aging program development. With this training, they are equipped to plan, promote, implement, evaluate and sustain both in-person and virtual creative aging programs.
Registration is required as class size is very limited and is open on a first come, first served basis.
To register, or for more information, please contact Sheridan Fulmer Library’s programming coordinator Denise Gillenwater at dgillenwater@sheridanwyolibrary.org or by calling 307-674-8585, ext. 129.
Denise Gillenwater is programming coordinator for the Sheridan County Public Library System.