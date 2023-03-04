Remember a while back when I wrote an article for the Scene page that several leaders of nonprofit arts organizations in the county were meeting every month or so? That group continues to meet and advance the conversation around enhancing community with connection to the arts. Whenever my friends come to visit, they notice the diverse cultural offerings and access the community has to many resources in the arts.
Last week was a stunning example of just that with the Ucross Foundation and Sheridan College sponsoring a workshop in the craft of writing poetry presented by 23rd Poet Laureate for three terms, Joy Harjo of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation and former resident of Ucross. Excitement about this workshop came early to Jentel as a couple of residents knew about the event through internet searches before their arrival.
Some days later and with little persuasion, the residents and I headed out for the event. The conference room at the college held a cross section of students and community members from across disciplines and interests. All were held in rapt attention as Joy shared her educational path, her work in a variety of disciplines, her inspiration and shift to poetry and storytelling, and her grounding and pivotal life experiences.
Questions from the group prompted her thoughts on the place of poetry in the lives of children and especially adolescents while they are making major transformations in their lives. For the lay reader, she offered that the beauty, intensity, the music, rhythm and language of poetry are often lost when the focus gets stuck on simply the meaning.
She added that poetry teaches the concise use of language that asks one to stop and listen despite all the distractions. Then she read a poem she wrote when the war in Ukraine began that left many in the room speechless and moved. Yes, contemporary poetry is no longer the dreaded poetry unit in school; it opens doorways.
Once the presentation was over, many lingered to chat with friends. Jentel residents soon found Ucross residents. Although they all came from different parts of the county, the poets in each group knew each other and both knew a poet who was coming to Jentel in April. Small world? Yes, Dear Diary, the world of the arts is small and blessed with connections.
The next day, I crossed paths with a resident who spent the morning reading the poetry of the Ucross poet and the one coming to Jentel in the spring. How touching to realize that hour workshop opened a doorway for her to move forward in experiencing the vitality of poetry but also the transformational power of opening to the language, to what may be communicated, and to what may connect one to another human spirit.
Experiences in the arts are available to Sheridan community members of all ages and backgrounds. What hidden treasures wait when we take the time to connect with the arts through a workshop, an exhibition, a concert, a play or a quiet moment in a museum gallery?
Thank you, Joy Harjo, Ucross Foundation and Sheridan College. Good job.
Mary Jane Edwards is executive director of Jentel Foundation.