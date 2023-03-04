Joy Harjo 011.jpg
Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

Remember a while back when I wrote an article for the Scene page that several leaders of nonprofit arts organizations in the county were meeting every month or so? That group continues to meet and advance the conversation around enhancing community with connection to the arts. Whenever my friends come to visit, they notice the diverse cultural offerings and access the community has to many resources in the arts.

Last week was a stunning example of just that with the Ucross Foundation and Sheridan College sponsoring a workshop in the craft of writing poetry presented by 23rd Poet Laureate for three terms, Joy Harjo of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation and former resident of Ucross. Excitement about this workshop came early to Jentel as a couple of residents knew about the event through internet searches before their arrival.

Mary Jane Edwards is executive director of Jentel Foundation. 

