Dave Munsick is a self-professed "songteller," using his music to tell stories of the places he's been and the people he's known. "I've gotten to know the stories of a lot of people," Munsick said. "And sometimes I think that story is best told in song.

 Courtesy photo | Dave Munsick

Looks can say a lot about a horse, a man, or a fiddle. One must be careful, however, about listening too closely until you have a chance to open up their case.

I was playing a crowded bar last winter in southern Arizona ranch country. All was going pretty orderly until a stranger’s voice preceded him to the small stage.

