Looks can say a lot about a horse, a man, or a fiddle. One must be careful, however, about listening too closely until you have a chance to open up their case.
I was playing a crowded bar last winter in southern Arizona ranch country. All was going pretty orderly until a stranger’s voice preceded him to the small stage.
“Inny uh y’all know innythang ‘bout plyin’ a vaolin?”
I lifted my eyes and was presented with a stranger, a character from another place and time. He wore a ball cap on top of his mostly bald head, stood stooped and frail and had a twang to his buzz saw voice that had no problem cutting through the forest of noise the crowd was making.
“Well, sure, uh, I guess I do," I replied. I was holding my fiddle.
“Well ah’ve got me one thet belonged to mah mother. It's out eein the truck if you’d lak to take a look at eeit.” If syllables were dollar bills the stranger was sure getting his money’s worth out of every word.
“Sure," I said. “Why?" I thought.
He headed out the door, and I watched through the window as he opened his car door and pulled out a fiddle case. When he came back inside he marched up to me and proudly stuck it in my hands. I looked down at it — old, common and worn out. About like its owner, I thought. I figured what was hiding inside would follow the same suit.
I carried the case over to a small table and opened it up. There was a dark violin lying there with loose strings and a missing bridge. My curiosity got the better of me so I picked it up and began to explore its geography. There were a couple of repair stickers inside, both of them signed by different guys with the word, Oklahoma, written under their names.
“Mah mother bahwut that vaolin in nanteen and thirty-fav. She never got a chayance to ply it. Ah have no idea ‘bout it, ‘cept that it needs somebody.”
Without thinking too much about it I found the bridge, placed it and tightened the strings until I managed to get it pretty close to in tune. When I plucked it with my thumb it made a sound that pulled me in with a tone that rang as deep and dark as a cold swimming hole in July.
I picked up my bow, dragged it across the strings and invited her to speak. Her voice came out in a slow and steady song of sadness. The old lady, singing for the first time in a hundred years, was telling me that it was my job to listen to who she was.
She began to speak — a hornpipe, a breakdown, a waltz — as I became mesmerized by her tone and what she had to say. I thought about her, this black Okie fiddle, belonging to this old guy’s mother almost 100 years before. It had been the Great Depression, during the Dust Bowl of Oklahoma. Times had been beyond tough — tough enough to move families from their homes to start new lives a thousand miles away. Through it all, this silent fiddle had stayed with her, shut up inside a case where daylight, dust and fingers couldn’t find her. Until now.
“What’s your name?” I asked, putting her down and seeing the beginnings of a story starting to materialize.
“Dusty Roads," he twanged, “and ahm a free mayon. Nothin’ behand me, nothin’ in front. Jist a happeh haway and this old black vaolin.” The guy was either getting drunk, excited or both. He was also writing his own story.
Toward the end of the night he came running up to the stage, screaming and waving $100 bill. The crowd watched in shock as he yelled something in Okie talk about good tams, and threw the bill into the hat. I stuck the bill in my pocket, played a few more songs and said good night. As I headed out across the parking lot I saw him open up his old car door and lovingly place that beat up cardboard case on the seat.
“Sure you don’t wanna trade out for that old junker?” I hollered over at him. “Tell you what — I’ll swap you mine and throw in this $100 bill to sweeten up the pot.”
He turned toward me with a smile that lit up the evening sky and said, “I worked hard to git rid of that hunnerd sir. You got it now and ah’ve got me a fiddle that sings. Ah’d say we about even up.”
As I thought about that, Dusty Roads got into his dusty car and hit the long dusty road that goes off to nowhere.