We did it Sheridan. Rodeo Week is in the books. Congratulations to the Sheridan WYO Rodeo board and the many others involved on another successful year for one of Sheridan’s cornerstone events. I love Rodeo Week because of the opportunity it affords us to all come together in celebration of our community. 

I’m the executive director of one of Sheridan’s other annual events, the WYO Film Festival. We are underway planning the sixth edition of the fest — taking place Sept. 28 through Oct. 1 — once again presented by our fantastic partner, ERA Carroll Realty Co., Inc. You know, in many ways the WYO Film Festival could be considered the younger, immature and awkward sibling to the WYO Rodeo. Can you tell I have kids on the brain as Erin and I anxiously await the arrival of our first child in a few weeks?

Justin Stroup is executive director of WYO Film Fest. 

