We did it Sheridan. Rodeo Week is in the books. Congratulations to the Sheridan WYO Rodeo board and the many others involved on another successful year for one of Sheridan’s cornerstone events. I love Rodeo Week because of the opportunity it affords us to all come together in celebration of our community.
I’m the executive director of one of Sheridan’s other annual events, the WYO Film Festival. We are underway planning the sixth edition of the fest — taking place Sept. 28 through Oct. 1 — once again presented by our fantastic partner, ERA Carroll Realty Co., Inc. You know, in many ways the WYO Film Festival could be considered the younger, immature and awkward sibling to the WYO Rodeo. Can you tell I have kids on the brain as Erin and I anxiously await the arrival of our first child in a few weeks?
As we come off the enthusiasm of a successful Rodeo Week, I couldn’t help but draw some similarities between these two events. Allow me to elaborate.
Each night of rodeo when those grandstands fill, the energy is palpable. The sound of thick-heeled leather boots thumping against galvanized steel is thunderous. When the lights go down and the pre-show reel rolls on screen opening night of the WYO Film Festival, we think you’ll feel a similar energy. Of course, with fewer real horses (there’s always a good cowboy film or two), swap the muggy grandstands for an air-conditioned theater and those soft cushion seats of the WYO Theater, maybe a beverage of the adult sort or two and you’ll be settled in for a fun night.
The carnival experience outside the grandstands features exciting, or if you’re like me, fear-inducing rides. At the WYO Film Festival, we’ll take you on a ride too. An emotional ride. We are working to curate a program of films that might make you scream in fright. You’ll feel the thrill of a well-told story with beautiful character arcs, rising action, a climax, and just maybe, a resolution. It’s possible one of our documentary features will tug at your heartstrings as you sympathize with the main character as they work to overcome adversity.
This week you’ve seen world-class saddle bronc riders, barrel racers, bull-riders, steer wrestlers, and more, all competing for a shot at glory and maybe some prize money. These athletes have dedicated their lives to a love of the sport. This is not unlike our filmmakers, both amateurs and professionals, from around the world who are competing for a coveted spot in the WYO Film Festival program. These filmmakers have dedicated significant time, money, and energy to their creative pursuit for a chance to share their story on a big screen for your viewing pleasure.
As you’ve inhaled the wonderfully complex flavors of a funnel cake, corn dog, or cotton candy this week, just know that we are with you, sitting on a couch indulging in our fair share of junk food as we watch film after film, narrowing down the field in preparation for another inspiring weekend of great stories told on the big screen. I look forward to carrying the enthusiasm for our community and culture of the past week into the end of September for this year’s 6th annual WYO Film Festival.
Parting words… if you’d be interested in becoming a sponsor of the WYO Film Festival, please reach out to me at justin@wyofilmfest.org. Please visit our website at wyofilmfest.org or follow us on social media @wyofilmfest in the coming weeks as we begin to announce this year’s line-up of films. See you at the movies!
Justin Stroup is executive director of WYO Film Fest.