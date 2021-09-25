Here at The Brinton, we have been sharing the natural wonders of the Quarter Circle A Ranch with our visitors through our nature trails, gardens and cooperative programs with Bighorn Audubon, Audubon Rockies, Science Kids, Rooted in Wyoming and Sheridan Community Land Trust. We hope you will join us this fall as we team up with researchers to present three enjoyable and informative nature programs through our "Fall Into Nature" series.
“Hummingbird Research along the Bighorns” will feature a presentation by Master Hummingbird Bander Ned Batchelder. Batchelder and his wife, Gigi, have been conducting hummingbird research from Dayton to Buffalo this past summer. Their migration/breeding research each season assists in determining and updating the range maps for the western U.S. hummingbird species including a focus on local population densities and longevity.
On Sept. 30, Ned will discuss their findings from the 2021 season around the Bighorns including birds found here at The Brinton, at 6 p.m. in the Jacomien Mars Reception Gallery. Tickets to the event are $15 per person and include a hummingbird-themed cocktail and sweet treats from the Brinton Bistro.
There are several invasive plant species found on the Quarter Circle A Ranch. We are working with Dr. Brian Mealor to learn more about the impacts of these plants on our ecosystem and potential ways to manage them.
Mealor is an associate professor in the Department of Plant Sciences and director of the University of Wyoming’s Research and Extension Center in Sheridan and the Institute for Managing Annual Grasses Invading Natural Ecosystems. He will present “Invasive Plants in Wyoming — A Slow Burn Heating Up?” Oct. 21.
Mealor will discuss how non-native plants present land managers with a complex set of ecological and socioeconomic challenges that rise well above simple weed control programs. We will explore why invasive plants induce such impacts, what research tells us about their management, and how Wyoming is approaching this daunting resource challenge from a landscape-scale perspective.
Dr. Craig Howe, founder and director of the Center for American Indian Research and Native Studies, will present “Stars of November: The Lakotan Night Sky” Nov. 18. The touchstone of this presentation is a Lakotan winter count that records comets, the famous Leonid meteor shower in November of 1833, and individuals with celestial names.
After a brief description of Lakotan winter counts, Howe will explore traditional narratives that are related to Gemini, the Big Dipper, the North Star and to Mato Tipila, the landmark now known as Devils Tower in Wyoming. If weather permits, these stars will be visible that evening, and after the presentation, attendees can step outside and locate them in the sky above.
Tickets are available now for “Hummingbird Research along the Bighorns." Visit The Brinton’s event calendar at thebrintonmuseum.org for more information.