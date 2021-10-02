Our race against time is one we can’t win. We can, however, manage to run right beside him if we learn how to slow down.
It was easy to see the place and the time were overlapping in a way that would be both fleeting and enduring. Our boys were breaking colts with a guy named Bill, a guy who had been the world’s number one saddle bronc rider fifty years earlier. The horses belonged to him and Doc, a guy who ranched out on an endless sea of stirrup-high grass in southeastern Wyoming. The hills where Cheyenne war ponies once grazed were now decorated with some of the finest ranch horses in the world, sparkling in the sun like whispered promises against the new green of June.
“Give him some room”, Bill yelled from the top of his horse. “Get where you’re going but do it faster in a slower way.”
The boys and the colts were scared, each trying to trust his marriage partner without getting hurt in the process, struggling to figure out where they were going and how they were going to get wherever that was.
“Hang on to him! Ha ha ha…. Let him buck if he wants to! You’ll both figure it out soon enough.”
Bill was having some fun with the boys and the colts, helping them get properly introduced so they could learn from each other.
“Give him some room and try him again. There’s a reason for them spurs son and that reason doesn’t include negligence. Ride with intention. Think like a horse.”
The more I watched the boys, the more I wanted to bookmark this chapter of their lives so they could find it when they needed it. I decided to turn that day into a song.
I built the frame of the song from the rhythm of a running heart and helped it to create its own words, much like the wind helps a wildfire create its own weather. After tinkering with it until I deemed it seaworthy, I christened it “The Bartlett Colts,” loaded it up with a lesson about time and launched it off across the vast ocean of time.
Twelve years passed, sneaky and invisibly the way they do. One day I got the word that Doc had passed away. There would be a small memorial service for him down at the ranch, and the family wondered if I would come down and play some music.
I loaded up my song and made the five-hour drive into the land of forever grass, through country that rolls out as far as a young man’s life. It was springtime, just as it had been back on the day when the boys and those colts had found each other. People were gathered around the outside of the cook tent, ready to pay their respects and not knowing exactly how to do so. When the time was right, my guitar stood me up to say a few words.
“Twelve years ago Doc and I sat over there on our grey horses watching some boys and a round pen full of colts trying to understand each other. Time took away the colts and the boys but it left behind a lesson about living for today.”
At that I launched the song out into the prairie where it had been born, watching as it found the wind and disappeared into forever. When I finished singing, I said a few hellos, a couple goodbyes, and drove back into the north country.
A month later I got a text . It was from Doc’s ranch manager.
“Doc and I think you need to come down here and pick up your horse.”
“What horse? I didn’t leave a horse down there,” I wrote back. “And what do you mean? Doc died over a month ago.”
“Yup, he did, but we’re still having little talks. We both agree that you should come pick out one of his horses.”
Well, I thought, some people send thank you cards and some people send horses. I headed back down to the ranch, picked out a colt who looked like he wanted to be called Doc, hauled him home and turned him out in the pasture by our house.
Since then I’ve been playing my fiddle outside at the end of each day, sort of helping the early evening stillness put the sun to bed. Doc shows up regularly, taking his place in the front row and listening to me with the tips of his pointed ears.
Last night he woke me up at 2:30 in the morning, whinnying outside my bedroom door. He may have been lost, or he may have been calling across the great divide to his namesake. I’d like to think he was telling me my ship had come in.