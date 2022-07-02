Jacob Hirschman has been capturing and broadcasting music since he can remember.
“I can always remember being fascinated with recording sounds,"
Hirschman said. "I have distinct memories of playing with a Casio portable keyboard that could record and playback various riffs and melodies. I would spend hours looping the same audio repeatedly just to add different musical layers and textures over each other. It was a lot of fun for me, but probably not so much fun for my parents, who had to listen to it.”
As a teenager, Hirschman joined a band that would record songs, riffs and anything in between with an old tape machine. He recalls these recordings being a distorted mess, mainly because the teens played so loud, he admits guiltily. He soon learned to put the recorder inside of a stuffed animal to dampen the sound to a recordable level. He didn’t realize it at the time, but this was his first step into the world of audio engineering.
Hirschman has been the technical director of Kinnison Hall at Sheridan College’s Whitney Center for the Arts since 2017. After receiving an associate degree from Sheridan College and a bachelor's degree from the University of Colorado Denver, he jumped at the chance to start a career based on educating youth about audio engineering in his hometown of Sheridan.
After four years of aiding Sheridan College students in pursuing educational endeavors in music technology and audio engineering, he recognized a need for similar educational opportunities for Sheridan County’s youth. This is how Sheridan College’s Music Technology Camp was born in 2021.
As Hirschman gears up for Sheridan College’s second annual Music Tech Camp, he’s excited to continue to educate local youth on industry opportunities.
“When I was in high school, it was performance-focused more than anything,” Hirschman recalled. “It’s really important to me to get opportunities going for kids as young as possible because I don’t think sound aspects are always recognized as a part of the music, and it gets neglected a lot.”
Pyper Tiffany, a sophomore at Sheridan College studying music technology and assisting with the camp, recalls always being drawn to the technical aspect of her high school performances but feeling very intimidated to try her hand at it.
“This camp makes me excited because I think the students will walk away wanting to create more without fear and intimidation of the process,” Tiffany said.
Throughout the camp, participants will have hands-on experience with live sound boards, live sound systems and a recording studio. They will record on state-of-the-art equipment that might be found in a large venue anywhere in a big city, Hirschman said.
During Music Tech Camp, students ages 13-18 will gain experience with modern recording equipment and computer technology while being introduced to the world of audio engineering and digital music composition. They will learn concepts and skills in many areas of music technology, including songwriting within a digital audio workstation, how to record instruments and full bands, acoustics, music theory and keyboard skills.
“In this day and age, being able to record and share your content is more important than ever with social media and the internet," Hirschman said. "There are so many great avenues for sharing what you can create so knowing a couple of tips and tricks to make your content shine is also having the ability to take your music career even farther.”
On July 29 at 6 p.m. inside the lobby of the Whitney Center for the Arts, parents and community members are invited to enjoy refreshments while students share their creations from the week. This will be followed by a free and open-to-the-public jazz concert at 7 p.m.