Christmas lights stock.jpg

Only one week ‘til Christmas! Does the stress you out? Or maybe it makes you gloriously happy? Or perhaps you’re perfectly ambivalent?

Does this emotion change for you year to year or is it always the same? Are you a “Grinch” or a “Holly Jolly Elf” (I totally made that up)? Are you a day after Thanksgiving decorator or last-minute decorator or not at all decorator or “only if that kids come” decorator? Or do you celebrate a different holiday altogether?

Erin Butler is executive director of the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.

Tags

Recommended for you