It takes an experienced team of professionals to produce every museum exhibition.
One such professional is guest curator Keith F. Davis, a retired art historian and photography curator who lives in Sheridan. Keith is highly regarded in the museum field for his knowledge of the history of photography. He is responsible for introducing the work of the accomplished American landscape photographer Dan Powell to The Brinton.
Recently retired from a distinguished teaching career at the University of Oregon, Powell has worked in several styles over the years. As Davis observes, “Dan’s landscape work is at the heart of his artistic practice. These pictures convey his love for the semiarid West, and his meditation on time and the human presence there.” In 2021, Mr. Powell generously gave The Brinton Museum 84 of these landscape photographs. Made primarily between 1983 and 1991, these black and white works are either silver-gelatin or inkjet prints. Davis selected 54 for the exhibit The Geography of a Life: Dan Powell’s Photographs in the American West, and laid out the show’s sequence.
Master printmaker and artist Jim Jereb, from Laramie, a longtime friend and supporter of the museum, is responsible for matting and framing artworks in The Brinton Museum collections. Jim spent several days at the museum in March to mat and frame the prints for Powell’s upcoming show. In addition to his art preparatory skills, Jereb serves as an invaluable resource to The Brinton as a technical consultant for the institution’s extensive holdings of intaglio prints by Hans Kleiber, Edward Borein, and many others.
It takes a village to make exhibit presentations possible and The Brinton Museum is fortunate to have a great curatorial staff and dedicated volunteers who continually step up to the plate and make it all happen. The exhibition brochure, with an essay by Davis and an introduction by Ken Schuster, curatorial director, was designed by Tyshon Bird, curatorial assistant. Registrar Kim Taylor input data on the original gift of Powell’s prints, and organized the chosen exhibition prints for the matting and framing process. The Brinton Museum’s current intern, Leonela Hernandez Rosales, who is here from Georgia, assisted Jim Jereb with the framing and produced the gallery labels. Brinton volunteer Don Johnson will be at The Brinton in April to hang the works for exhibit. Barbara McNab, curator of exhibitions, was the inter-departmental coordinator.
Like theater productions, exhibit presentations are the culmination of numerous forms of expertise and many hours of hard work.
“The Geography of a Life: Dan Powell’s Photographs in the American West” opens in the S. K. Johnston, Jr. Family Gallery at The Brinton Museum April 29 and continues through June 18. Curator Keith Davis will present a Gallery Talk May 5. This educational program is free and open to public. Seating is limited, online reservations are required.
General admission to The Brinton Museum in 2023 is offered free through a generous grant. Museum hours are currently Thursday through Monday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and open daily, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Memorial Day to Labor Day.
Barbara McNab is curator of exhibitions and museum education at The Brinton Museum.