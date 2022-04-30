Last weekend at Ucross, the distinctive voices of 39 sandhill cranes mingled with the roaring winds of a spring blizzard. What intrepid birds! This natural duet lasted for several memorable days and nights, becoming a kind of soundtrack for the month’s end.
Artists often have to be as intrepid as those cranes in the snow. One amazing composer, pianist and Ucross alum who fits that description is pianist Ellen Rowe, from Ann Arbor, Michigan. She made the trek to Wyoming with her all-female jazz octet to perform last Friday at Sheridan College’s Whitney Center for the Arts, just as the pre-blizzard rain started to fall.
A special moment that evening came when a Sheridan College student, clarinetist and biology major Addy Moretti, played with the group on “Anthem,” which is Rowe’s tribute to the music of Carole King and Joni Mitchell.
Ellen Rowe was in residence in Ucross in the spring of 2019. She worked on her album “Momentum: Portraits of Women in Motion,” which is the music her group played in Sheridan. She says of the work, “Each piece is a tribute to woman heroes of mine in disciplines ranging from music to social justice, environmental advocacy, sports and politics. I rarely get to talk about the many amazing women who have had a profound influence on me. This album is a celebration of their courage, talent, tenacity and grace.”
Besides being a musician, composer and professor at the University of Michigan, Ellen is a dedicated runner. One of my favorite pieces that night was “R.F.P. (Relentless Forward Progress),” which Ellen wrote in honor of female long distance runners. The music reflected the experience of running in an uncanny way. In the program notes, Ellen refers to three amazing women runners: Joan Benoit Samuelson, who won the first Olympic women’s marathon in 1980; Meghan “the Queen” Canfield Laws, an ultra-distance trail runner in her mid-50s who is still winning races and serves as an online coach to Ellen; and Gunhild Swanson, an ultra-runner who finished under the 30-hour cutoff at the Western States 100-Mile Endurance Run (the world’s oldest 100 mile trail race) — at the age of 70.
One piece we didn’t hear on Friday but is on the “Momentum” recording is “Song of the Meadowlark.” Ellen heard our distinguished state bird throughout her Ucross residency. Her mother was an avid birder and encouraged Ellen to listen to birdsong while hiking in the White Mountains of New England, so it is natural she would respond to the western meadowlark. Maybe during her next residency, the sandhill cranes will call out to her.
If you ever have another chance to see any of these musicians live — they play all over the country and the world — don’t miss the opportunity. We heard: Ellen Rowe on piano, Tanya Darby on trumpet, Melissa Gardiner on trombone, Marion Hayden on bass, Virginia Mayhew on saxophone, Lisa Parrott on saxophone, Tina Raymond on drums and Kaleigh Wilder on baritone saxophone. At the concert’s close, I overhead one audience member say to Ellen, “Thank you for bringing joy to all of us tonight.”