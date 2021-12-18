Sometimes it’s the spirit of a song that can bring people into and out of each other’s lives.
The fiddler was plucking on his strings, spilling out a tune that sounded like a house wren trilling a melody down over a stone wall.
“What do you call that tune?” I was young to him, not yet 17. The fiddler was old to me, not yet 50.
“Liberty," he answered.
'Liberty.' The name hit me like the sweet taste of freedom, its shuffling bow rhythm marching to the beat of a thousand infantry boots, kicking up dust on the road that ran deep inside me. I was restless and looking for room; that tune caught me and taught me long before I had found the wings to fly.
Years passed before I found the sky. I managed to trade somebody $15 for a box that contained the remnants of a cheap violin. When I got her all put back together, I began pulling the melody out from where it had been hiding ever since that night so long ago. I worked hard to play the tune the way my mind remembered it until, finally, the day of my first fiddle contest came. I took her onstage for the first time, feeling the freedom that the tune had always given me.
The feeling crashed when I was told I had been disqualified for plucking my strings and shuffling my bow. It seemed that 'Liberty' — the word, the rhythm and the melody that sounded so much like freedom to me — meant something entirely different to those who were afraid to fly.
Despite, and maybe because of, that incident, she and I became partners through the years, regularly showing our wild streaks with the sound of plucking strings and a shuffling bow. One night I was playing in The Cow Palace Bar, a once thriving dance hall, now a watering hole out on a long forgotten trail that runs through the tail bone of southwestern New Mexico. There was a guy tending bar whose name was Tom. All I knew about him was that I didn’t know him at all.
“Ah, ha ha!” he bellowed. “Your song! Bum bum bum bum. It’s the song of the gypsies!”
His heavy accent got my attention, and I looked into his dark eyes, waiting for an explanation. As the silent seconds ticked by I noticed that the excitement in his beaming face contrasted with a deep-set sadness in his eyes; they were eyes that held onto memories the rest of him had buried, eyes that had seen but not forgotten.
“Gypsies?” I finally asked.
He lowered his voice and pulled me in a little closer.
“The gypsies of Hungary. They would play. Just like that!”
That string plucking began our friendship. We flew with the song that had brought us together, out over new country, rolling with the extremes that follow those who are unencumbered by the stability of accepted norms. One day, inevitably, Tom made a wrong turn.
“Did you hear about Tom?” the new bartender asked.
“No. What about Tom?” I said it like I really wanted to know. I really didn’t want to know.
“He was in a bad wreck a couple days back up on the river road. Rolled his truck and had to be life-flighted to El Paso. Can’t move or feel his legs.”
Four hours later I walked into a hospital room where he had been surrounded by tubes, machines and nurses who’d been hired to block fiddle playing visitors like me. His eyes were desperately making the only sound in the room as his mouth opened and closed, miming the sound of a silent word. I alone knew what that word was: gypsy.
I picked up my fiddle and began to play. When I got to the part where my right hand plucked the strings, I glanced down at him. His mouth had found peace, and his eyes were shining loudly. When the song was over, I allowed myself to be shuffled out of the room.
Tom never walked again. Eventually, his friends and his wife grew restless and left him. Not long after, his spirit did the same. I never got the chance to say goodbye, and I’d missed whatever memorial service he’d had; I’d left that country and moved north. 'Liberty' and I, though, ended up raising three boys with independent spirits, spirits that were taught to never let anyone else play the song they had down in their own hearts.
Saturday night, those three boys and I will be playing a sold-out show in our hometown. They asked me why I chose 'Liberty' for our closing number. I just plucked on my strings and smiled.
'Liberty' and I had found a way to say goodbye.