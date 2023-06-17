I started managing the Hans Kleiber Studio Museum in Dayton in 2003, running the historical log cabin studio as a visitor center, and sharing the story of Hans Kleiber as well as promoting local artists and businesses. That first summer 430 visitors signed the guestbook.
This was before cellphones, before technology started saving us so much time that we got too busy to spend a few minutes on anything. People stopped at the cabin back then for five major reasons:
1. They needed directions: which road to take to get to I-90, the Little Bighorn Battlefield, the Buffalo Bill Historical Center, the Tongue River Canyon, etc. Today, Maps kindly lays out routes and ETA and reminds users when and where to turn.
2. Travelers wanted to know where to stay. Remember when you had to call ahead or walk into a hotel to get a room? And you didn’t know if it was clean or gross until you got inside?
3. People wanted recommendations on where to eat. These days, Trip Advisor, Google, Facebook, Yelp, etc., help us choose a restaurant. With menus and reviews online, we rarely stop and ask a local. (And the restaurant next to the Kleiber museum used to be very good; travelers toured the museum while they waited for their order. Today we don’t look around us; we pass any wait time staring at our phones. Sadly, the restaurant next door has been closed for years, further compounding the problem of getting people to stop at the museum.)
4. Tourists were looking for things to see and do, not wanting to drive this far and miss something. Depending on their time, abilities and interests, I’d encourage them to climb Steamboat Rock, walk the Pete Hager Trail at Dayton Park, hike the Tongue River Canyon trail, explore the cave (when it was open), see the Medicine Wheel, Shell Falls, shop local businesses or tour other local museums: Trail End, the Brinton Museum, Kings, Museum of the Bighorns, Fort Phil Kearny, etc.
5. They were just curious about the little old log cabin in the middle of our picturesque town. They wanted to know who Hans Kleiber was, “What’s this place?” Today they might ask Siri as they drive by, but when I sit on the shady museum porch and people watch, most passengers don’t even look up from their phones to notice anything.
Our phones give us information and directions. They make travel very convenient, helping us avoid bad lodging or dining, but they have also made us blind and numb to the world around us, especially places like the Kleiber Museum, which lacks an online presence.
There’s a note on the door of the museum with numbers to call for a free tour when I’m not there, but I wonder whether most people could wait the two or three minutes for me to arrive. I contrast this to people driving to Dayton in the 1920’s, 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, and 60’s, their trekking through the trees behind the Kleiber home to access the studio (in its original location), to visit with and buy an etching from Hans himself, I see our value and use of time has changed.
I used to paint at the museum between visitors. I met and sold art to people from all over the world and became a better painter practicing in the inspirational, historical setting. And although I’m complaining about how technology has pulled us away from what’s simple, I find myself on my phone at the Kleiber Museum, longing to paint in the better light and larger space of my own studio, where I can stream music or sermons online as I work from a reference photo sent from my phone to a TV.
Shoot, I’m typing this article with my thumbs on my phone when my computer is just 20 feet away! I’m part of the problem.
Let’s all try to take in a local museum this summer. Let’s drive a back road to or from Sheridan, walk the Tongue River Canyon or swim in a swimming hole. Let’s take a picnic lunch up the mountain or eat in one of the many local parks. Let’s bring a book and sit and soak up the beauty of Sheridan County. Let’s ask older residents what life was like when they were young and let’s help them with something. Let’s remember the businesses in outlying towns as well as those financially affected by the Main Street closures and go out of our way to visit and shop at them. And please let me know if you get to Dayton, as the Kleiber Museum is a real gem, and I’d love to show it to you.
Sonja Caywood is an artist in Dayton.