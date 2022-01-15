On Jan. 27, 2021, I published the first episode of "Euripides, Eumenides: A Theatre History Podcast." I pledged to do a new episode every two weeks, and on Jan. 12, 2022, I published by 26th episode, which effectively ends my first year in the podcast game. It's been quite a journey, and one I'm happy to still be taking.
For the past several years, I've touted shows I've been a part of, or shows I have coming up, and I will do that in some of the paragraphs below. I've waxed on a wide range of topics that all relate back to not only the global theater situation, but also to how the art is presented in Sheridan. Again, we are so blessed to have a thriving arts community here, and it's wonderful to see how it grows and develops.
The past couple years ... do I even need to say anything about how strange or difficult they were? So much of our society was challenged by something that seemed impossible to prevent, and we all just wanted things to resemble some sort of normalcy. Unfortunately, we can't pick the times in which we live, we just have to figure out how to maneuver our lives through the circumstances.
But, that takes a toll; mentally, physically, emotionally and socially. There is a reason people would just rather erase 2020 and 2021 from our collective memories. And I'm not sure that we're out of the woods just yet.
So, in my estimation, there has been a general malaise. Not just in Sheridan but everywhere.
In a webinar I recently attended about podcasting and growing my personal brand, it was suggested to take an inventory, meaning that each show has certain elements that make it unique in the business. These should be the selling points. So, here's my inventory for the year, and these will be the finer points Trident Theatre plans to focus on until we can determine this malaise has subsided.
Frankly, I believe we need the performing arts to connect us to beauty again, which can take many forms. But, what I mean by this is that we need to help people find joy again.
Let me see if I can explain. I'm currently rewatching the HBO series "Westworld," as I never finished it upon initial viewing. For those of you that haven't seen it, I'm not so sure the superficial meaning of the word beauty could apply. The show is quite dark, quite gruesome at times and manages to cram in deep existential thoughts to ponder on long after an episode is complete. There is very little that is pretty or warm about that show. But, the beauty I refer to is the impressiveness of the writing, the scale of the production and the power inherent in the acting. There is just a lot to admire. So, when the credits roll, I have gone on an hour-long journey that left me feeling more enriched than when I started, which makes me happy.
Now, Trident is not planning to launch anything near the scale of "Westworld." But, what I can say is that the productions that Trident has been involved with the last year have helped remind its audiences what is good and right and self-affirming; helping the audiences to see that in a world of dark, there is still light.
Our team-up with the WYO Theater for the "Rocky Horror Picture Show" got people to feel comfortable in their own skins and be around people who felt likewise.
I was involved with Aspen Grove Music Studio's "All Together Now," which reminded people just how much connection we have on a global scale, rather than feeling isolated during a time in which many are feeling despair. And, the podcast — if you haven't enjoyed it yet, there's still time — brings joy and laughter to a subject that, as I say in the intro to each episode, "... could be considered rather dry and stuffy."
Frankly, Trident is focusing on the positive. Feel free to join us.
I'll see you at intermission!