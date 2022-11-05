4-3-2021 WYO PLAY 2.jpg
Led by Sheridan College dance instructor Stephanie Koltiska, local high school students perform a series of exercises meant to get them in touch with all five of their senses during the Movement for Actors workshop Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.

 File Photo | The Sheridan Press

Someone once told me that dancers are some of the most dedicated and obedient creatures on Earth. You’re taught at a young age to say “thank you” after each class to your instructor and pay respects to the musician. You hold obediently at the end of every combination at the ballet barre until your instructor finally utters the words “thank you, rest.”

In a Graham modern technique class, you stand as the instructor enters the room and then promptly sit right back down to begin your floorwork as soon as they say, “and begin, 5, 6, 7, 8.” There is a reason for everything. There is structure. Although most dancers may not question this structure, I can guarantee you dancers question every move they make after that class begins.

Stephanie Koltiska is a faculty member of the Sheridan College Theater and Dance Department.

