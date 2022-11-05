Someone once told me that dancers are some of the most dedicated and obedient creatures on Earth. You’re taught at a young age to say “thank you” after each class to your instructor and pay respects to the musician. You hold obediently at the end of every combination at the ballet barre until your instructor finally utters the words “thank you, rest.”
In a Graham modern technique class, you stand as the instructor enters the room and then promptly sit right back down to begin your floorwork as soon as they say, “and begin, 5, 6, 7, 8.” There is a reason for everything. There is structure. Although most dancers may not question this structure, I can guarantee you dancers question every move they make after that class begins.
Even years after my performing career has ended, I still find solace in this structure. Most days, you will find me in the studio bright and early, progressing through my morning warm-up and creating movement in my head. Dedication to our art is not an option, it’s our life. I think this is not just true of dancers but of all artists who couldn’t imagine their life without that outlet. Painter, writer, musician, sculptor, dancer — no matter your art you need that structure to better understand the world and how to thrive in it through your craft.
Being in the studio for me is a type of meditation, a daily ritual if you will. I never imagined that my passion would carry me as far as it has. Nor did I realize the words of my teachers, directors and choreographers would eventually live on through me and on to my own students. As a professional dancer, I couldn’t imagine my life without performing. It was the first time in my life I felt I had something special to offer. Onstage under those lights, performing across the country was my lifelong dream coming to fruition.
Once a dancer, always a dancer — but there does come a time in your performing career where, maybe, due to injury or other unforeseen circumstances in your life, your performing career begins to morph into its next phase of existence. For many, teaching is where we land. It’s what makes sense. We are lucky to have such amazing dance teachers and talented individuals in our small community who are introducing dance to kids and fostering that love of movement. I am one of those kids who grew up here and will forever be grateful for that small-town start.
After studying, performing and teaching from coast to coast I knew at some point in my life I would be back. I wanted to somehow add to our thriving dance community. I wanted to find a way to enhance what was already happening here. So, I started asking myself where all these talented young dancers ended up after high school and whether they were continuing to dance after their teenage years ended. Dancing doesn’t have to stop at senior year, nor do you need to rush off to New York to get started on your career. There are other pathways to get to where you’re headed and other career options that dance can help lead you to where you want to go.
In my mind, we were missing something that felt so important, yet I couldn’t put words to it. There had to be a happy space where dance education could continue in our small town before the young artists traveled out into the world. Maybe if we made this space special enough these dancers would in turn come back again someday to share their love of dance and all they have learned along their journey. Dance is, after all, so much more than just mere movement for movement’s sake, but perhaps that’s a conversation for another time.
All my questions on what, how and why I was led on this journey to form a dance track as part of the Sheridan College Theatre and Dance Associate of Arts Degree. But before jumping in I had to take a larger look at what students need in today’s world of dance and I knew I couldn’t do it alone. What they say about the dance world is true. It’s a small world once you’ve been a part of it, and somehow you are connected to someone, somewhere and almost always that someone wants to offer a piece of what they have built or share something they are passionate about.
I started wondering what it would look like to bring in different performing artists every semester to offer something I couldn’t. Could I get big-name companies to show up in Sheridan? Turns out, I could. Not only would they come, but they also couldn’t wait to share with our students. Our modest little program has had some huge names pass through. Offering Sheridan College dance students educationally rich experiences is something I only saw in my dreams.
The life of college dancers begins with morning technique class. Dancers usually show up to the studio by 8 a.m. five days a week. And if you think asking a college student to roll out of bed for an 8 a.m. dance class seems crazy, well you’re probably right, but you know what, they show up. Without fail, ready to work. Modern and ballet technique classes are our daily vitamins, without them our instrument gets out of tune. Figuring out how to tell our story, or any story, through our bodies is a neverending journey. We look for new ways in every day and every day we meet our bodies where they are. It takes practice, it takes patience and it takes perseverance.
Following technique class dancers are in rehearsals or working on choreographic exploration, and usually some sort of Somatic Practice — all before lunch. When guest artists are in town, dancers work with them anywhere from one workshop, a master class to a weeklong intensive learning company repertory or an original work. The number of hours dancers put in goes above and beyond what is required of them to walk out of our program with an associate degree; that dedication begins to seep through and putting in those extra hours is something most dancers do because they want to get all they can out of every experience, not because they must.
To see these students put so much passion into what they do in our program day in and day out, I know we are on to something. For a small town, we have a fiery little program with dancers eager to learn and always hungry for more. I don’t take lightly having a safe space to work, create and explore how young artists move out into the world. I can’t wait to see what’s next for us.
Stephanie Koltiska is a faculty member of the Sheridan College Theater and Dance Department.