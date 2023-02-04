seashell ocean stock
Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

Sometimes it’s the distance between the things that we see and the things that we don’t see that gives the heart the room it needs to fly.

My writing had left me. I knew I needed to look for some space in order to get it back, so Trudy and I decided to join our friends on a trip to Baja. It was there I hoped to find the song that was looking for me.

Dave Munsick is a local musician and storyteller in Sheridan County. 

Tags

Recommended for you