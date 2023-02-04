Sometimes it’s the distance between the things that we see and the things that we don’t see that gives the heart the room it needs to fly.
My writing had left me. I knew I needed to look for some space in order to get it back, so Trudy and I decided to join our friends on a trip to Baja. It was there I hoped to find the song that was looking for me.
Our road ended just the way it needed to — on a dirt path leading to the edge of the largest ocean on earth. We entered Magdalena Bay, a world of magic, in a small boat, through a foggy mist and out across an invisible sea of glass. Together, we crossed the vastness of time until time stopped.
We drifted together, alone in our silence with only the lifting fog, the rising sun and the faint sound of the waves crashing against the distance. Suddenly, we were touched by what we were chasing: a mother whale and her baby. They shared a moment of freedom with us, protected from the killer whales that waited just beyond the inlet outside. Then, much as they appeared, they were gone.
I filled myself up with the big empty space of their leaving before we turned the boat around and made our way back across the bay to a small fishing camp. In front of our approach was a rocky outcrop, Cadron cactus covered hills, and an endless blue sky. This was the stage on which she presented herself.
She walked out to where the ocean met the land, helping her young mother carry a small step ladder. Together, they placed it in the water by our ponga so we could unload ourselves without getting our feet wet.
“Muchas gracias,” I mumbled as I stepped on her ladder and hopped across a rock to the dry sand. “Es bueno tener los pies seco” — it’s nice to have dry feet. She smiled shyly and looked down at her bare feet. They were covered by a half a foot of Pacific Ocean.
I guessed her to be 5 years old, my own granddaughter’s age. She wore a pretty blue and white dress, wore a matching blue bow in her hair and had dark skin that glowed under the Baja sun. Like all young people, hers was a beauty that could only be seen by others. She walked over to a little table made of driftwood and helped her mother rake the sand around it as her little sister and brother chased each other around the beached fishing boats.
I was drawn to her. Before I thought much about what I was doing, I approached her with my cellphone and snuck in a picture. When she looked directly into my eyes I asked her name.
“Iliana,” she said, neither fearfully or brazenly.
“Iliana,” I said to her. “Un nombre muy hermoso. Mucho gusto IIiana.”
“Mucho gusto,” she replied. She waited, looking at me with her big black eyes. When she saw that I had no other words she turned back to her work. I walked away to eat my lunch.
As I ate I kept watching her. She had a certain maturity, a dignity that was probably a result of her being an older sister with real responsibilities. There was no doubt her life would be a struggle, living the way she was destined to live in a desert on the edge of an ocean where rainfall and fish numbers were decreasing by the year.
When lunch was over, we made our way back to our ponga with our captain and headed back to a place where water runs from pipes and bare feet are matters to be covered up. We reached the mainland, tied up and watched the night fall around us. Later, as we were feasting and drinking, my friend commented that he felt bad about not buying any shells from the little girl back in the fish camp.
“Shells?” I asked. “What shells?”
“Didn’t you see that family set up with shells for sale on that table? I didn’t have any small change with me or I’d have bought some.”
I jingled the change in my pocket. The song it sang back to me was a song of profound loss. I guess sometimes the greatest opportunities we have lie under the shells that we leave on the table.
My friends talked of whales and warm showers. I closed my eyes and I began to write:
“On the edge of the night when the day grows thin
I close up my eyes and I go back again
To a land of dreams where I make my way
Bound for the sea and Magdalena Bay.”
I had found my space.