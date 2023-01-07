“What the human eye sees is an illusion of what is real. The black and white image transforms illusions into another reality.”
— Ruth Bernhard
Ruth provides us with a great interpretation of black and white photography and I believe one that is a perfect way to think about SAGE Community Arts upcoming photography exhibition, Magnificent Monochromes — eighth Annual National Juried Photography Show. The exhibition, Magnificent Monochromes, brings together a varied look at all the realities that the many photographers are able to capture throughout the country. The show will feature 43 photographers from 25 different states, each representing a different reality.
The master behind selecting the photographers for Magnificent Monochromes is our esteemed juror Keith F. Davis. Keith is an independent photographic historian, curator, author, and image maker. In a career spanning over 40 years, Davis has curated more than 100 exhibitions and has written or contributed to about 50 books and catalogues. He has taught and lectured widely, in the U.S. and abroad.
His awards include a Fellowship from the National Endowment for the Humanities (1986) and the 2018 AIPAD (Association of Independent Photography Art Dealers) Award for career contributions to the field. He was honored to be included in James Stourton’s definitive study, Great Collectors of Our Time: Art Collecting Since 1945 (Scala, 2007). He has resided in Sheridan since 2010.
Working with Keith to develop the theme for the eighth Annual National Juried Photography Show, we went back to the beloved basics of photography and where it originated. As Keith described for the show prospectus:
“Photography was born as a black-and-white medium, and many of its greatest artists worked only in monochrome. Today, black and white remains an important artistic choice. Far from representing a technological limitation or deficit, black-and-white images have their own visual and expressive logic. This exhibition will celebrate the continued relevance of the black-and-white image in contemporary photographic practice. Subject matter is open for interpretation by the photographer. The photograph requirement is that it is produced and submitted in the black and white monochromatic format.”
The national juried shows at SAGE Community Arts are such wonderful and beloved exhibitions because they are able to bring together so many artists from all over the states. Having so many unique perspectives allows us all to see and experience the beauty of diverse realities. Magnificent Monochromes will be on view Jan. 24 to March 4 with an Artists and Awards Reception Feb. 2, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the SAGE Gallery.