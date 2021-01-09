Writing these reflections on the arts has become something of an exercise for me over the past 18 months. As I sit it write, I will often look over what I have said previously so I don’t end up repeating myself over and over. So, here I find myself again sitting at my dining table reflecting on what do the arts have to say in the midst of our current situations and cultural climate.
I was struck the other day watching my wife put away some paintings she was working on. There were splotches where the paint had fallen outside of the lines. Mistakes, splotches of color, upon the page that seemed out of place from the beauty of the remainder of the piece. I pointed them out with an “Oh no,” and she played them off as no big deal. In that moment, I was reminded of something I had read by the English author Neil Gaimon in his musings in his online journal some years ago.
He said, “And for this year, my wish for each of us is small and very simple. And it's this. I hope that in this year to come, you make mistakes. Because if you are making mistakes, then you are making new things, trying new things, learning, living, pushing yourself, changing yourself, changing your world. You're doing things you've never done before, and more importantly, you're Doing Something.”
My hope for you is that in this new year that you will take chances and explore all the arts have to offer. That we find the time to try new things, to learn, to explore. This year, will you sign up for the art class you have always thought about, but have always made excuses not to take? Will you set foot again on a stage to audition for a performance, pushing beyond your fear of mistakes and failure? Will the sound of wrong notes permeate your house as you begin piano lessons?
Mistakes. I hope I make a few this year as I try new things and explore the process of making, learning and trying to make a difference.