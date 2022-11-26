Caywood

Sonja Caywood hangs out in her studio in Dayton, Wyoming.

 Courtesy photo | Shawn Parker

Dayton was bustling for our Art Loop Studio Tour on Nov. 12. I’ve lost track of how long we’ve been having this annual event, long enough to reflect on how my studio, art and motives have changed over the years.

The most obvious change is my studio, which prior to 2016, was so small people had to wait outside and enter in shifts. When we began doing the loop, I worked both full-time and part-time jobs; it’s obviously easier now to find time to prepare my space for the studio tour.

Sonja Caywood is a local artist who lives in Dayton.

