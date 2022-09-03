School stock image
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

It’s happening… The school supplies are being rolled out and the new semester at Sheridan College is about to begin. On top of the honor of getting to teach photography and printmaking courses at the college, I’m also the gallery director of the Edward A. Whitney Gallery. The start of a new school year promises a fresh calendar of exhibitions, a new beginning.

Whitney Gallery is a space with rotating contemporary exhibitions from leading artists from all over the world. At any given exhibition patrons of the gallery can bask in the texture of brushstrokes, be blinded by a spectrum of color, and take note of the flicker of video. But that’s only a fraction of what makes our gallery special.

Brittney Denham Whisonant is an assistant professor of printmaking and photography and coordinator of the Whitney Center for the Arts Gallery and Visual Arts Outreach.

