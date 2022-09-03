It’s happening… The school supplies are being rolled out and the new semester at Sheridan College is about to begin. On top of the honor of getting to teach photography and printmaking courses at the college, I’m also the gallery director of the Edward A. Whitney Gallery. The start of a new school year promises a fresh calendar of exhibitions, a new beginning.
Whitney Gallery is a space with rotating contemporary exhibitions from leading artists from all over the world. At any given exhibition patrons of the gallery can bask in the texture of brushstrokes, be blinded by a spectrum of color, and take note of the flicker of video. But that’s only a fraction of what makes our gallery special.
What sets us apart from the other galleries in the region? Whitney Gallery is a teaching gallery. Yes, the work on the walls is spectacular, but the work behind the scenes is life changing. Each semester college students apply to work in the gallery where they gather a whole new perspective on what their degree can do for them. Our students become gallery assistants and gain real-world experience by working with professional artists and putting their classroom learning into action.
Every month or so a mountain of boxes arrives and presents a new set of challenges. Having this job is a lot like life, you never know what’s coming your way. Student gallery assistants must assess the artwork and come up with a plan. How can we make this sculpture float? What tool do I need to install sound from the ceiling? How did the artists write instructions? How did the artists package their work? How will we light the exhibition? All these questions and answers become a road map of how they could potentially install their own art one day.
After the work is unpacked comes the most joyful part - exhibition design, what work goes where. The students become mini curators and think about how our gallery visitors will engage with the exhibition. They become a conduit between what the artist is trying to say and how they help facilitate the message to our community. If we are lucky the artists come with their work to help install, and students get to pick their brains about how, what, and why the artists made the work. They can forge a connection with someone outside our community and hear different perspectives.
Sure, the students are learning how to level a drawing, cross light a vase, hook up an HDMI cable, but they also gain tools that will help them outside of the gallery. They learn how to communicate with one another, how to work as a team, and how to have difficult conversations. It’s not always easy to suspend a painting from floor to ceiling with eight people at once, but there isn’t an obstacle that they haven’t overcome.
When you get the chance to see the amazing exhibitions at Edward A. Whitney Gallery, also rejoice in bearing witness to the hard work and learning of our students.
Brittney Denham Whisonant is an assistant professor of printmaking and photography and coordinator of the Whitney Center for the Arts Gallery and Visual Arts Outreach.