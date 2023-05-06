First of all, before you read any further, if you haven't already purchased your tickets for the 2023 WYO/CTG co-production "Noises Off," go to wyotheater.com immediately and get them.

Advance tickets are selling very well, and once people see this production, they will want to see it again and again. Don't miss your opportunity.

Aaron Odom is founder of Trident Theatre. 

Recommended for you