Not that it’s ever really left me, but since re-catching the acting bug performing in “First Date” last spring, I have been steaming out the wrinkles on my character creation abilities, post-COVID.

For “First Date,” most of us in the cast had to play several characters, albeit each individual character was somewhat one-dimensional at best. My new challenge is the upcoming CTG/WYO co-production of “Noises Off” that will be on Sophie’s Stage at the WYO this coming May.

Aaron Odom is owner and operator of Trident Theatre. 

Recommended for you