"I won’t go another step until this expedition becomes a whole lot more sensible. I want clear, logical, well-ordered instructions. No nonsense […] No. More. Silliness!” the Banker said.
It is a Monday evening, and we are in rehearsal for The Hunting of the Snark, Sheridan College Theatre’s latest production, which opens to the public May 7. It is a family musical based on the poem of the same title by C.S. Lewis, and just like Mr. Lewis’ work, we are often hit with these moments of surprising wisdom.
In this moment in the play, the Banker has become completely frustrated with the silliness. The journey has taken them across the ocean to Snark Island where often things are topsy turvy and never happen in the ways he expects. He wants order. He wants logic. He wants to find the snark, get home to sell it and make millions. He does not have time for play.
This may feel familiar to many of us. We all have an increasing amount to do and not a lot of time to get it done in. Whether we are managing families, friends, houses, workloads or our health, we often live in a world where there are seemingly endless commitments to tick off our to-do list.
Often play, fun and silliness fall to the wayside. Yet, there are countless research studies exemplifying the benefits of play. Play is good for our health. It reduces stress, improves our coping skills, speeds up the learning process and enhances positivity and job satisfaction. It even makes us more attractive to potential partners.
Being playful makes us more productive. There is no getting away from the fact that play is serious business.
Not only is play good for our personal health, it turns out it is also good for our economy. The Endow research study (2018) established that one of the five key pillars for diversifying and growing Wyoming’s economy is the area of “Knowledge and Creativity”.
The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis reports that the Arts and Culture sector contributed $1 billion to Wyoming’s economy in 2020, representing 2.9% of the state’s GDP, 10,670 jobs and a total compensation of $795 million. The arts and culture industry is larger than the utilities industry and in 2020 brought in 300 million more than the agriculture industry in the state.
It turns out play is not only serious business, but big business.
In Jackson in 2015, nonprofit arts groups generated $18.7 million in economic activity, and this led to $32.5 million in related spending.
Arts and culture are drivers of our local and national economies because when people go to a concert, a play or a museum, they also eat out, go shopping, book hotels and spend money downtown. That means when we participate in creative activities, we are not only increasing our happiness and improving our health and productivity, but we are also creating jobs and fueling the diversification of Wyoming’s economy.
So where are you May 7? It sounds like it might be time for you and your family to enjoy some silliness.
The Hunting of the Snark plays at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center. It is suitable for ages 4 and older, and tickets can be found online at wyotheater.com or by calling the box office at 307-672-9084.
Lauren Graffin Estrada is the instructor for theater at Sheridan College. To find out more about programs or apply for a theater and dance scholarship, contact her at lgraffin@sheridan.edu.