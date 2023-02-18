If you’re like a majority of people in America, you watched the Super Bowl and if you’re like me, you were most interested in watching the halftime show.
This year of course Rihanna, or RihRih as she’s affectionately called, returned to the (very big) stage after a six-year hiatus. Whether you loved, hated or were completely ambivalent to the event I’m sure you haven’t been able to avoid the media surrounding it.
The pre-show hype, the post-show critique, the online chatter — it’s almost as if, dare I say it, the halftime show was bigger than the game itself — almost.
What fun to look forward to the performance, gather with your friends and family to watch it, and talk about it together for days or weeks on end. And, here’s where I’m going with this, that’s the power of theater — of live performance — the power of an event to inspire people to gather and experience something together.
I’m not saying the WYO or any other live performing arts venue is comparable to the pomp and circumstance of the halftime show at the Super Bowl. What I’m suggesting is that these live events that bring us joy, bring us (sweet) sorrow, bring us together are happening all around us. Aren’t we lucky to live in an amazing location for the live performing arts (and really all the arts)?
Whether its cheering on a loved one at Stars of Tomorrow or reminiscing over a classic Western film or enjoying the incredible artistry of Bush/Marshall/Meyer/Meyer or even attending rehearsals for an upcoming production night in and night out, there are opportunities for shared experiences and meaningful connections everywhere and people who very much need connecting with.
So, now that football season’s over, get out there and see a show, make a connection and support your local theater.
Erin Butler is the executive director of the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.