Travel is good for an artist’s soul. My husband and I are on the last 700 miles of a 2,900-mile road trip for my eighth Cowgirl Up show in Arizona — a trip that began with a snowstorm that closed Interstate 90 and kept us in Sheridan, and ends with another storm closing Interstate 25 and Interstate 80, keeping us out of Wyoming.

Travel puts ideas in my head that I can draw on later as I paint, whether it’s light, colors, textures, subjects or a feeling. I flew to the show in 2022, and wonder whether my lack of a major road trip last year (other than helping our daughter move to Texas and six trips to South Dakota) contributed to my putting painting on the back burner as I got busy with other commitments. Exploring inspires me.

Sonja Caywood is a local artist in Dayton. 

Recommended for you