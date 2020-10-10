Today

Partly cloudy this evening, then windy with periods of showers late. Low near 45F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph, becoming NW and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then windy with periods of showers late. Low near 45F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph, becoming NW and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

Windy with rain showers in the morning then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 57F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.