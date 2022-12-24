I
t’s been a good quarter for Trident Theatre ... and the child in me says, “Gross,” to the fact that I made that statement.
I struggled with exactly how to word that, since I don’t really consider myself much of a business person, but I needed to more accurately describe the recent months I’ve had doing theater or theatrical events in Sheridan. Period? No ... “the last little while?” No .... four month of the year equals a quarter? OK, I guess so. A quarter it is, then. And, it has been a great one.
I personally reserve Christmas as a day to be thankful for what I have that makes my life special, rather than what is being added to it from under a tree. Make no mistake, I enjoy that, too. But, I often find myself around my loved ones just taking a day to enjoy them, all our own little traditions, possibly making new traditions, and just taking stock of the positive in my inventory.
2022 was a pretty rough year again (how did we survive 2020? Or 2021 for that matter?), and not to get too personal, it was especially tough for me. I had a lot of loss this year, and I don’t know if I still fully realize the impact it had on my creativity. But, I knew that something felt off.
So, to counteract that, I’m so glad for the opportunities I’ve had to drag me out of that slump that gave Trident some good direction.
In October, Trident hosted Full Moon Fort at Fort Phil Kearney, in which we stripped down the story to its grisly core, and focused more specifically on the terror that was life at the fort. Each tour culminated in an actual campfire story recounting the Fetterman Battle, and all the fear-inducing and gory details therein. This helped me so much in that it reminded me that fundamentally what we are as theater artists are storytellers. Frankly, it helped me begin to build my creativity again from the ground up. During the drive home after the event concluded, my frequent Trident co-collaborator, Jenni Reed, and I were awash with new ideas.
Also in October, Trident presented “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at the WYO, for its second year on the main stage. This was the 10th time in a row it has been performed annually in Sheridan, my sixth time directly involved, and my second time directing. Recently, I was the guest on “The History of European Theatre” podcast, in which the host asked me why we keep doing it annually, which actually tied into the topic for that show. I responded that this year’s production solidified just what theater meant to the audience, and how that experience was something for them to look forward to every year, much in the same way I look at Christmas. We can be around people who are looking out for us, enjoying the same things we enjoy. It just happens to be around a campy sci-fi burlesque romp. That episode drops Dec. 24 by the way, wherever you get your podcasts.
But, speaking of podcasts, I’m reminded that I just released episode 50 of my podcast, “Euripides, Eumenides: A Theatre History Podcast.” This project has been an absolute labor of love, and I don’t see anything that will prevent me from continuing. The fact that I still have a returning audience after two years of researching, writing, recording, editing and publishing episodes helps me remember that maybe I do have something unique to offer this world, something that people want to consume. As artists, we often doubt that. So, it’s good to know that I still have something to contribute.
Here’s to hoping 2023 will be just as profitable, even if I only present work in one quarter of the year.
I’ll see you at intermission!