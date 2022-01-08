After much anticipation, 2022 has finally made its appearance, and aren’t we all (at least a little) grateful for that?
The new year tends to be a time of reflection and refreshment, reflecting on the failures and successes of the past year and refreshing goals and ideas for the new. Some people take this opportunity quite seriously, while others, not as much. Whichever path you follow, it’s hard not to feel, however brief, a sense of hope for a better season.
Here at the WYO, we recognize that hopefulness as renewed inspiration and look forward to this time as rather cleansing; it’s hours, days or even weeks when anything is possible. What a delicious concept.
As we brush aside the old and usher in the new, we’re looking forward to continuing our 21-22 season with the current (and very popular) Classic Western Film Series and strengthening our educational programming through WYO PLAY. We’re also excited about our renewed efforts to enhance the WYO Foundation, which has been needing better focus for many years. And while major construction is mostly complete, we continue to assess the needs of our patrons as they relate to the theater itself and are in the process of creating a more welcoming space for those that require extra assistance.
Over the break, we added two wheelchair-accessible seating spaces at the back of the theater next to the sound desk by removing a few seats and creating a level surface where wheelchairs can safely park and feel more included in the audience experience. We’ll also be adding an automatic door opener to one of the box office doors for easier entry.
And, one of the most exciting updates, is the addition of “hearing-loop” technology being installed in the main stage, i.e. Sophie’s Stage. This technology will allow anyone with a modern hearing-aid to connect directly to the WYO’s sound system, enabling them to hear what’s coming out of the speakers with the rest of audience. Personal devices will be available at the box office for those who aren’t equipped with a hearing-aid but would like the additional assistance of the loop.
This is all made possible by a number of very generous local donors including Jack Landon, Jr. and Kim and Mary Kay Love, and will greatly enhance the theatergoing experience for many patrons. We can’t wait to introduce you to it.
It’s so exciting to share some new changes in the new year with our local community. We don’t yet know what 2022 will bring, but one thing is certain: thanks to you and your support, the WYO will continue to inspire, educate and entertain the good folks of Sheridan County and beyond for many years to come.
Happy New Year!