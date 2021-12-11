As the year comes to a close, people around the world are gathering to celebrate various holidays centered around religious or cultural events that deal with renewal, rededication and thankfulness for the bounty provided during the past year.
Here at The Brinton Museum, one of the blessings we celebrate is the acquisition of Joseph Henry Sharp’s “Remembering Past Deeds.”
The story of the acquisition sadly begins with the passing of my longtime friend John B. Kendrick II, but the painting itself has a great significance to the artistic history of the Sheridan area. Its creator Joseph Henry Sharp (1859-1953) is best known as one of the founders of the Taos Society of Artists. He also spent a considerable amount of time here on the northern plains.
In 1897, he traveled as far north as the Blackfeet Reservation. From 1902 until 1910, he maintained a cabin and studio at Crow Agency. Sharp made subsequent trips to this area into the 1930s to paint on the Crow Reservation and to visit his friend and former art student Fra Dana (1874-1948) who, together with her husband Edwin Dana, owned and operated the 2A Ranch in the Parkman area of northern Wyoming, just across the state line from the Crow Reservation in Montana. The Danas left Wyoming for a ranch near Cascade, Montana, in 1937.
Purchased c.1914 by John B. Kendrick (1857-1933), resident of Trail End and a noted rancher in his own right, “Remembering Past Deeds” became part of the family’s treasured possessions. Mr. Kendrick purchased the painting through Herbert A. Coffeen (1869-1916), whose establishment “At the Sign of the Teepee” was considered a treasure-trove of art both Native and western.
The following passage is taken from Coffeen’s obituary: “…known nationally as an Indian collector and connoisseur of western art. He enjoyed an intimate acquaintanceship with Dr. George Bird Grinnell, Major McLaughlin and many other noted writers of Indian literature. His personal acquaintance extended to a number of nationally known artists, including Remington, Schreyvogel, Hanson, Rollins. Sharp and a number of others.”
John B. Kendrick served as governor of Wyoming (1915-1917) and U.S. Senator (1917-1933). In a 1916 photo of the Wyoming Governor’s Mansion reception room the painting can be seen on the wall above the sofa. The painting then accompanied the Kendrick family to Washington, D.C., where it hung in their residence.
Upon John B. Kendrick’s death, the painting’s ownership was transferred to his son Manville Kendrick (1900-1992), another noted Wyoming rancher and Sheridan area businessman. John B. Kendrick II (1931-2021) assumed ownership of the oil after his father’s death. Harvard educated and brilliant in more ways than I have room to relate here, John succeeded his father as president of the Kendrick Cattle Company and was an active member of the ranching community in Wyoming before moving to Colorado.
With the passing of John B. Kendrick II, the family kindly offered The Brinton Museum the right of first refusal to purchase “Remembering Past Deeds” at the appraised value of $275,000. Not only is this an important and representative work by Sharp, but its provenance makes it an ideal addition to The Brinton Museum’s permanent collection.
On June 1, The Brinton’s board decided to take advantage of the offer made by the Kendrick family and to begin raising funds for the purchase. Through the generosity of members of TBM’s board of directors, our National Advisory Council, various patrons and through WYO Gives fundraising efforts, the noteworthy oil now resides in Big Horn where visitors from around the world can see and enjoy the rich heritage, which makes this community such an enjoyable place to call home.
On behalf of The Brinton Museum’s staff, board of directors, National Advisory Council, American Indian Advisory Council and my family, we want to wish you and yours a blessed and joyous holiday season.