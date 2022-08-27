"Light Spill"

Sandra Gibson and Luis Recoder unite the rich traditions of experimental film, particularly its structuralist and materialist strands, and the multi-modal sensibility of expanded cinema in their new show "Light Spill."

 Courtesy photo |

Lights. Camera. Action! Classic cues for the performing arts but at SAGE Community Arts these are key ingredients for our upcoming exhibition “Light Spill” by Sandra Gibson and Luis Recoder. The New York-based artists have been collaborators since 2000.

Gibson and Recoder unite the rich traditions of the experimental film, particularly its structuralist and materialist strands, and the multi-modal sensibility of expanded cinema that emerged in the 1960s, in which the moving image was woven into the labile space of performance, sound and audience interaction. Their larger body of work explores this interstice between avant-garde film practice and the incorporation of moving images and time-based media into the art gallery.

Jill Benson is executive director of SAGE Community Arts. 

