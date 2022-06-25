The Sheridan Public Arts sculpture program is a beloved staple of the Sheridan downtown. Featuring over 120 sculptures in the permanent collection and 10-12 in the rotating on loan program, the collection brings a diverse variety of 3-D sculpture art to the Sheridan community from across the country. The collection had become a desired attraction for both tourists and locals to see and experience.
The program has also grown into a very respectable and desired public art exhibition where artist can best promote their sculpture artwork.
The public arts committee was formed in 2001 by then-Mayor Jim Wilson. The newly formed art committee was tasked to develop a program that would research, select and promote works of sculpture art to be featured in the Sheridan downtown. The first area that would have sculptures installed would be Grinnell Plaza. Once the program gained traction and the collection grew, the sculptures would be showcases in other areas of the city.
The Sheridan Public Art Committee developed a set of written guidelines that detailed how the program would work and where the proposed funding would come from for the various aspects of the sculpture program. The Public Arts program would put in to receive funding from the city of Sheridan’s 1% optional sales tax for maintenance of the sculptures in the collection and administration of the program. Additional funding would be sought after through donations from individuals or organizations to purchase additional pieces into the permanent public arts collection.
Once the city council approved the written guidelines, the Public Arts Committee was able to send out a call for sculpturer art proposals and requests from artists nationwide. The first year of the program there were 48 artists that submitted 60 sculptures for consideration. After a careful reviewing process, the committee selected eight sculptures that would be appropriate for Grinnell Plaza and other areas in Sheridan. Since then, the call for art each year has grown, making the program even more competitive and desirable for artist to participate.
The sculpture collection has grown for the humble eight-piece collection in Grinnell Plaza to more than 120 in the permanent collection throughout the Sheridan downtown. The collection is mainly concentrated from the courthouse, down Main Street to the intersection of Main and Dow Street along the green way. While several of the sculptures are in permanent locations, much of the collection is able to be moved around the downtown area. This allows for the new on-loan pieces to receive prime viewing during their yearlong loan.
The Sheridan Public Art Committee is honored to keep the sculpture program alive, provide a place for artists to promote their beautiful bronze works of art and to continue to cultivate a beloved feature of the Sheridan downtown.