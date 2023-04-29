There’s soon to be a house on the stage of the WYO.
Actually, “a delightful 16th century posset mill with a lovingly converted atmosphere and many period features.”
This is the home of Philip and Flavia Brent, a rather successful couple who have just returned from a trip to Spain. But, Philip is actually Frederick Fellowes and Flavia is actually Belinda Blair two moderately successful stage actors preparing for the performance of “Nothing On.” But really Frederick (Freddie) is Ryan Legler and Belinda is Sarah Henderson and they’re local performers who are playing the roles of Freddie and Belinda who are playing the roles of Philip and Flavia.
Got it?
There are other characters, of course, all playing multiple people played by multiple local people directed by an overworked and underpaid director who is also local and who is then directed by an actual overworked and underpaid local director.
Right. So back to the house.
The “delightful 16th-century posset-mill” — two stories, four staircases, one fireplace, eight doors, one ships ladder and three sections. Oh, and the house, or set, actually rotates 180 degrees three times. Plus, construction crew, painting crew, run crew, lighting designer, sound engineer, stage manager (two of those actually), props mistress (that’s an entirely new list of things including LOADS of sardines) and costume designer.
This is the team behind the WYO Theater/Civic Theatre Guild Co-Production “Noises Off” by Michael Frayn opening May 12 and running two weekends. And, as you might have guessed from the sheer number of doors, “Noises Off” is a high-paced, high-energy play-within-a-play that has been called the “funniest farce ever written.”
A little background if you’re not familiar with the play or the movie from 1992 (that’s a funny one, you should put it in your queue); “Noises Off” follows the cast members of the farce “Nothing On” whose opening night performance is just hours away, and as the cast stumbles through their final dress rehearsal, things couldn’t be going any worse. With lines being forgotten, love triangles unraveling and sardines flying everywhere, it’s complete pandemonium… and we haven’t even reached intermission. Can the cast pull their act together on the stage even if they can’t behind the scenes?
So, you see, not only is it a theatrical feat (at least I consider it so), it’s a hoot-and-a-half with some of your favorite local actors directed by one of your favorite local directors and presented by your two favorite local theaters. How can you say no?
Seriously, don’t miss “Noises Off” performing at the WYO Theater May 12-14 and 19-21. Get your tickets for opening night and enjoy a free themed cocktail. See more info at wyotheater.com.
P.S. This show is rated R for (occasional) strong language. See you at the theater!