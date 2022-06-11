In a few episodes of my podcast, "Euripides, Eumenides: A Theatre History Podcast," I talk about the "Burned-Over District" of upstate New York in the first half of the 1800s.
This is in reference to the fact that virtually everyone in that region had firmly committed themselves to a religious institution. So, anyone trying to recruit new members to a church didn't have a lot of luck there. At times, being the host of a podcast that isn't even two years old yet, I can empathize with those ministers looking for new parishioners in the "Burned-Over" District.
One thing you learn pretty quickly in the podcasting game is that you have to find your audience. A statistic I heard earlier this year is that 99% of people polled watch videos on YouTube, whereas only 36% of people listen to podcasts. But, those who do listen to podcasts consume them voraciously. So, it's basically a matter of putting your show in front of people who would find the content interesting, and they'll devour it. While I've been fairly successful with that — I do love seeing how many countries my episodes get played in — I want to give myself even more of a challenge and try to convert that other 64% of people who don't listen to podcasts.
I've learned a lot about what listeners like as far as podcasts are concerned, which make it easy for first-time listeners to engage. I've learned the pace that will keep an audience listening. My episodes generally range from about 45-75 minutes in length, and I consistently release them every two weeks on Wednesdays. A new episode will be out this Wednesday, in fact.
But, to get new listeners, fresh tactics become necessary. So, I'm taking another approach this summer. At the end of July, I'll be recording a live episode of my podcast at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.
Here are some things you can expect:
You don't need to be an expert in theater. I make my shows quite accessible. More than anything, you need to be someone who loves to hear juicy gossipy stories, or just truly baffling "oh wow" stories. The ones I tell just all happen to be about theater history.
Often, my shows are a little more grown-up in nature. So, they may not be the best for kids. For those of you who saw me and my colleagues in "First Date," it's more like that: some good adult humor. We'll probably have some adult language and talking about adult things. So again — probably best to consider it rated "R," or "E," for the podcast lovers out there.
We'll probably also have drinks for the show, so if that isn't incentive....
My guests for this episode will be photojournalist Matt Gaston from The Sheridan Press and past guest and theater Instructor Dustin Hebert from Casper.
Finally, if you've listened to my show before, you know that I don't tell my guests what topic we'll be discussing for the episode. So, just to keep your curiosity bubbling, I won't tell you either. But, I will tell you that it's a story from recent theater history, you'll most definitely be familiar with the people involved and that I giggle and blush a bit every time I think about it.
So, that's it. A live episode of "Euripides, Eumenides: A Theatre History Podcast" will be at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center July 29.
I'll see you at intermission ... or after the show, in this case.