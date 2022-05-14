The Brinton Museum’s new exhibit of leather work, "Master Leather Carving from North America and Japan — Design and Cultural Influences," featuring impressive master leather artists, originated from a discussion about the inspiring history of saddle making and leather carving in Northern Wyoming.
The masterful carving and tooling on saddles and equestrian equipment created in this area over the past century has produced a reputation and style recognized around the world. Leatherworkers everywhere continue to be profoundly influenced by what has become Sheridan’s local identity. Recently, the influence of this particular style has been appreciated and adapted by a large number of very fine Japanese leather workers.
Among the outstanding tooled items by 25 North American and Japanese artisans in this exhibit are 25 fully carved, tooled and finished leather panels specifically designed for this show. Their representation highlights the amazing development of leather carving in western North America and its influence on Japanese leather craft. What is certainly unique to this exhibit is the thoughtful presentation of what is a traditionally Western art form, examining the carving and tooling of extremely fine leatherwork from both sides of the world. Works on display include more than 35 intricately carved 3D pieces and 12 beautiful and historically significant saddles. An exquisite pair of carved and tooled cowboy boots of cowhide and crocodile by Takahiro Kubo and an amazingly carved and tooled mandolin case of cowhide by Wayne Hape are examples of items by an artist from Japan and an artist from North America.
As the exhibit curator, I knew The Brinton Museum was the logical and perfect venue for such an exhibit. I developed the concept for this show years ago having taught a floral leather carving class at the Gene Autry Museum in Los Angeles, California. Out of thirty students in the class, there were two men from Japan. They were learning the processes and methods of American leather carvers. The rest of the class members were generally from western locations in America.
Although all the students were carving the same patterns with basically similar tools, the Japanese students’ works revealed and manifested uncommon characteristics. I sensed these aesthetic preferences were unique and quite different from the rest of the class, and I determined there was a “cultural influence” detectable in their carving. These qualities, though subtle, hinted of an Asian origin. This realization struck me as profound. This curious difference, I felt, enhanced their work and gave it a new and lively “identity.” The idea that the culture and environment in which we are raised manifests itself in shaping our vision and determining creative choices is undeniable.
"Master Leather Carving from North America and Japan — Design and Cultural Influences" opened this month and continues in the museum’s Jacomien Mars Reception Gallery through September 5. General admission is offered free, which is made possible by a generous grant from First Interstate Bank.