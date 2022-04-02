“You’ve no dough, so relax. / You don’t have to pay an income tax.”
“When your car runs out of gas, then no red lights can you pass!”
These are some of the lyrics from the song “Sunny Side to Every Situation,” from the Musical “42nd St.” This show played a huge part in my development as an actor, and I keep getting struck with epiphanies from its words even decades after I was in it.
I’ll give you a little set up. The play takes place in the Great Depression, and the lyrics above are sung by a company of actors and dancers who have just found out that the play they were getting ready to take to Broadway has been canceled. Thus, they are all now unemployed in an absolutely dismal job market.
But, they take the time to remind themselves of what they actually still have going for them with the song “Sunny Side to Every Situation.” Not that their fortunes changed all that much, but they at least feel better about their current circumstances.
I’m thinking of this song while writing this, as I’m in the cast for the WYO/CTG’s co-production of “First Date,” which opens April 8 in the Mars Black Box Theater at the WYO. When I was contacted by the directors to come audition, I didn’t really know the play. It took me about 10 minutes of listening to some of the songs to say, “Absolutely yes — I will audition.”
I made my decision based on just what the play is reminding us. Even earlier in my development as an actor and theater artist, I was told that theater must be for the community in which it is being performed, meaning it must relate to them, or connect them with something beautiful in this world, and here “beautiful” can have a multitude of definitions. Overall, the theater must connect an audience with feelings they haven’t felt in a while, and get a chance to exercise them.
I know we’re probably all tired of hearing about the pandemic. Those of us who got through it fought some pretty tough battles, and the world often looked pretty bleak. I would suggest that for the better part of two years, we all got to experience just about as many negative feelings as we can. Not that I’m suggesting that we aren’t still feeling those now that the surge of the pandemic has subsided. But rather, I’m saying now that it has, and we can start living in a post-COVID world, we get a chance to take stock of what we didn’t lose during the pandemic.
Here’s some feelings you may have forgotten: the anxiety of meeting someone for the first time, with the mutual intent of determining the feasibility of being life partners, all determined over this initial meal or drink. The flashes of terror as red flags start to wave, and at any moment it could all end in disaster.
I’ll also remind you of what humor is on stage: it’s pain happening to someone else at that exact moment. It’s the pain of being insufferably human against a personal expectation of perfection. It’s watching the groom’s pants fall down on his wedding day. It’s the bucket of water poured over someone else’s head. Or, it’s watching two people stumble through a blind date.
Without spoiling too much, there isn’t too much heavy with “First Date.” It’s a fun night to leave the kids at home and have some good grown-up comedy. But, deeper than that, it’s just the kind of show we need right now. We need to be reminded that somewhere deep in us, we have things we didn’t lose during COVID, things that weren’t necessarily altered by COVID. We do have delight and joy, and we get to come into contact with them again.
So, I invite you to come share a date with us, and go home sufficiently connected with things you thought might be gone ... but they’re not.
I’ll see you at intermission (just kidding, we don’t have an intermission for this show)!