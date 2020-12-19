Here’s the deal — I love Christmastime, like really love it. I love the music, I love the weather (well usually), I love the colors and the lights and the food and the drinks and my absolute favorite is the giving of gifts.
I know there are a lot of people who don’t necessarily love this time of year and I can see how that could be, but for me nothing beats giving the perfect gift or filling a thermos full of cocoa (and schnapps) and enjoying the Christmas lights or watching a very peaceful snow fall on Christmas Eve. It’s all rather wonderful and inspiring, and it has been like that since I was small.
So obviously, the holidays are completely magical for me, but this year of course, a little less so. It’s been a bit harder to get in the holiday spirit, partially because of the challenges our nation and our world are facing, but mostly because there isn’t much snow and the WYO has been pretty quiet — we didn’t even get our signature giant tree this year.
But, where there’s a Christmas will, there’s a way, and we’ve come up with a really nice way (sprinkled with a bunch of will) to spread a little community cheer.
The WYO’s releasing A Wonder-Filled WYO Christmas as video on demand, aka rental, Dec. 18-28. The movie features a ton of local talent everyone is sure to enjoy, and because there’s so many great tunes, patrons can rent the video and have it on as background while they celebrate the season with friends or family or just their pets. It’s been an incredibly fun project, and I hope everyone gets a chance to watch it over the holiday break.
It’s true that this video project has upped my spirit game this year, and while we all anxiously await 2021, there are some positive experiences many of us will take into the new year.
For me, the pause for breath and patience has grown tremendously. The need to define myself through “doing” has diminished and my expectations of what “should” be have changed dramatically. Truly, Christmas has never let me down (even that year I discovered the “truth” of Santa) and it definitely won’t this year.
The magic of the season will always carry me through, and I hope it’s the same for the rest of you, whatever you believe. Happy holidays out there — here’s to 2021!