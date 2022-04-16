Mixed media. A wonderful art form that allows the different mediums to come together to create something new. It has also, over the last few years, become a favorite medium and concept of mine. I’ve gained a new appreciation for the art form. The way that it combines, enhances and creates a fully new, diverse work of art that pushes us to think, experience and indulge in new ways is simply fabulous.
This was part of the driving force that led to the creation of Soiree. A true mixed media event that will feature a range of arts combined into one spectacular night. Visual arts, performing arts and distilled arts from all over Wyoming will be featured throughout the event to give a true mixed media experience hosted at the WYO Theater.
The visual arts will be a showcase of abstract artists from SAGE Community Arts. The artists will include the abstract trio Diane Wyatt, Gene Sager and Judy Pradere, former Ucross resident Jeenen Nagy, flow art queen Lin Sanford, dynamic Allen Spencer, fantastic Ashley Cooper and marvelous Laureen Weaver. This amazing group of artists are united through abstracts but bring such unique perspectives, showing the diversity of the abstract medium.
Performing arts of the evening will bring a fantastic mix for all to enjoy. Violinist Jennifer DePaolo and violist Gary DePaolo will showcase string mixology. This will be followed by an operatic entrée featuring soprano Michelle Forster and tenor Ryan Landis with accompanist Susan Stubson. The performances will close out with the funktown finale by Paul Radzi’s reggae soul group, Carte Blanche.
The next mediums that add to the exciting mixed media night are the distilled arts. Partnered with the Wyoming Distillers Guild, the eight-member distilleries — Koltiska, Chronicles, Jackson Hole Still Works, Backwards, Brush Creek, WY Whiskey, Single Track and Arcola — will showcase their full portfolios. Each distillery will also present special craft cocktails to highlight their spirits along with expertly craft mocktails for those wishing to enjoy well-crafted but nonalcoholic beverages.
Soiree participants will get to move throughout the WYO Theater, experiencing musical offerings, enjoying the abstract artwork, sampling the craft cocktails and tasting the delicious appetizers and desserts catered by Chef Sam. Soiree is an evening that offers a chance of true indulgence in the mixed media realm of visual, performing and distilled arts.
Soiree will be held April 28 at 7 p.m. and tickets are on sale now through the WYO Theater.